 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, May 3

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Wednesday, May 3.

By Chris Landers
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels pitches in the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 27, 2023 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Wednesday is about as stacked a day for starting pitching as you’ll see during the 2023 MLB season, with aces galore — Shohei Ohtani and Shane McClanahan might duel it out for the AL Cy Young Award all year — and not one but two highly anticipated top prospects making their Major League debuts. (Welcome to the show, Brandon Pfaadt and Gavin Stone.) There’s a lot for fantasy baseball owners to sort through, so below are our streamer picks for the day as well as a complete ranking of every pitcher on Wednesday, May 3.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, May 3

Pitchers to stream

Louie Varland, Minnesota Twins — Varland impressed in his MLB debut earlier this year, striking out eight over six innings at Yankee Stadium. His already-plus fastball now has even more velocity and life, and he could cruise against a Chicago White Sox lineup that’s still slumping a bit — and if he does, a permanent rotation spot might be his.

Seth Lugo, San Diego Padres — Lugo isn’t overwhelming, but the Padres are letting him work deep into games, and he’s proven that his fastball/curveball combination is good enough for him to succeed against weaker offense. He’ll get one of those weaker offenses on Wednesday, welcoming the Cincinnati Reds to town, and there’s a very good chance for a win and quality start here.

Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks — This one is admittedly a little risker; the Texas Rangers are swinging some hot bats, and this will be Pfaadt’s very first Major League start. But there’s a reason the righty is considered among the best pitching prospects in baseball, and there’s a reason he nearly snatched a spot in the Opening Day rotation with a dominant spring. His fastball and slider are filthy when they’re on, and he could surprise against a team that’s never seen him before.

And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, May 3.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/3

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Shane McClanahan vs. Pirates
2 Shohei Ohtani @ Cardinals
3 Max Scherzer @ Tigers
4 Framber Valdez vs. Giants
5 Dylan Cease vs. Twins
6 Logan Gilbert @ Athletics
7 Shane Bieber @ Yankees
8 Aaron Nola @ Dodgers
9 Marcus Stroman @ Nationals
10 Andrew Heaney vs. Diamondbacks
Strong plays
11 Kyle Wright @ Marlins
12 Logan Webb @ Astros
13 Seth Lugo vs. Reds
14 Kyle Gibson @ Royals
15 Alek Manoah @ Red Sox
Questionable
16 JP Sears vs. Mariners
17 Louie Varland @ White Sox
18 Mitch Keller @ Rays
19 Braxton Garrett vs. Braves
20 Miles Mikolas vs. Angels
21 Brandon Pfaadt @ Rangers
22 Gavin Stone vs. Phillies
23 Clarke Schmidt vs. Guardians
24 Joey Lucchesi @ Tigers
Don't do it
25 Nick Pivetta vs. Blue Jays
26 Zack Greinke vs. Orioles
27 Joey Wentz vs. Mets
28 Eric Lauer @ Rockies
29 Michael Lorenzen @ Mets
30 Luis Cessa @ Padres
31 Kyle Freeland vs. Brewers
32 Jake Irvin vs. Cubs

More From DraftKings Nation