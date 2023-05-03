Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, May 3

Wednesday is about as stacked a day for starting pitching as you’ll see during the 2023 MLB season, with aces galore — Shohei Ohtani and Shane McClanahan might duel it out for the AL Cy Young Award all year — and not one but two highly anticipated top prospects making their Major League debuts. (Welcome to the show, Brandon Pfaadt and Gavin Stone.) There’s a lot for fantasy baseball owners to sort through, so below are our streamer picks for the day as well as a complete ranking of every pitcher on Wednesday, May 3.
Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, May 3
Pitchers to stream
Louie Varland, Minnesota Twins — Varland impressed in his MLB debut earlier this year, striking out eight over six innings at Yankee Stadium. His already-plus fastball now has even more velocity and life, and he could cruise against a Chicago White Sox lineup that’s still slumping a bit — and if he does, a permanent rotation spot might be his.
Seth Lugo, San Diego Padres — Lugo isn’t overwhelming, but the Padres are letting him work deep into games, and he’s proven that his fastball/curveball combination is good enough for him to succeed against weaker offense. He’ll get one of those weaker offenses on Wednesday, welcoming the Cincinnati Reds to town, and there’s a very good chance for a win and quality start here.
Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks — This one is admittedly a little risker; the Texas Rangers are swinging some hot bats, and this will be Pfaadt’s very first Major League start. But there’s a reason the righty is considered among the best pitching prospects in baseball, and there’s a reason he nearly snatched a spot in the Opening Day rotation with a dominant spring. His fastball and slider are filthy when they’re on, and he could surprise against a team that’s never seen him before.
And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, May 3.
Starting pitcher rankings 5/3
|Must-start
|1
|Shane McClanahan
|vs. Pirates
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|@ Cardinals
|3
|Max Scherzer
|@ Tigers
|4
|Framber Valdez
|vs. Giants
|5
|Dylan Cease
|vs. Twins
|6
|Logan Gilbert
|@ Athletics
|7
|Shane Bieber
|@ Yankees
|8
|Aaron Nola
|@ Dodgers
|9
|Marcus Stroman
|@ Nationals
|10
|Andrew Heaney
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Strong plays
|11
|Kyle Wright
|@ Marlins
|12
|Logan Webb
|@ Astros
|13
|Seth Lugo
|vs. Reds
|14
|Kyle Gibson
|@ Royals
|15
|Alek Manoah
|@ Red Sox
|Questionable
|16
|JP Sears
|vs. Mariners
|17
|Louie Varland
|@ White Sox
|18
|Mitch Keller
|@ Rays
|19
|Braxton Garrett
|vs. Braves
|20
|Miles Mikolas
|vs. Angels
|21
|Brandon Pfaadt
|@ Rangers
|22
|Gavin Stone
|vs. Phillies
|23
|Clarke Schmidt
|vs. Guardians
|24
|Joey Lucchesi
|@ Tigers
|Don't do it
|25
|Nick Pivetta
|vs. Blue Jays
|26
|Zack Greinke
|vs. Orioles
|27
|Joey Wentz
|vs. Mets
|28
|Eric Lauer
|@ Rockies
|29
|Michael Lorenzen
|@ Mets
|30
|Luis Cessa
|@ Padres
|31
|Kyle Freeland
|vs. Brewers
|32
|Jake Irvin
|vs. Cubs