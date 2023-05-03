Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, May 3

Wednesday is about as stacked a day for starting pitching as you’ll see during the 2023 MLB season, with aces galore — Shohei Ohtani and Shane McClanahan might duel it out for the AL Cy Young Award all year — and not one but two highly anticipated top prospects making their Major League debuts. (Welcome to the show, Brandon Pfaadt and Gavin Stone.) There’s a lot for fantasy baseball owners to sort through, so below are our streamer picks for the day as well as a complete ranking of every pitcher on Wednesday, May 3.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, May 3

Pitchers to stream

Louie Varland, Minnesota Twins — Varland impressed in his MLB debut earlier this year, striking out eight over six innings at Yankee Stadium. His already-plus fastball now has even more velocity and life, and he could cruise against a Chicago White Sox lineup that’s still slumping a bit — and if he does, a permanent rotation spot might be his.

Seth Lugo, San Diego Padres — Lugo isn’t overwhelming, but the Padres are letting him work deep into games, and he’s proven that his fastball/curveball combination is good enough for him to succeed against weaker offense. He’ll get one of those weaker offenses on Wednesday, welcoming the Cincinnati Reds to town, and there’s a very good chance for a win and quality start here.

Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks — This one is admittedly a little risker; the Texas Rangers are swinging some hot bats, and this will be Pfaadt’s very first Major League start. But there’s a reason the righty is considered among the best pitching prospects in baseball, and there’s a reason he nearly snatched a spot in the Opening Day rotation with a dominant spring. His fastball and slider are filthy when they’re on, and he could surprise against a team that’s never seen him before.

And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, May 3.