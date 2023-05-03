Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, May 3

There are a whopping 16 games on the MLB schedule on Wednesday, May 3, but some matinee starts make for a thinner main slate over at DraftKings DFS — with just eight games to choose from starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. Given limited options, here are three of our favorite teams to stack in your lineups tonight.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, May 3

Cedric Mullins ($6,000)

Adley Rutschman ($5,500)

Jorge Mateo ($4,900)

Ryan Mountcastle ($4,700)

Baltimore was a recommended stack yesterday and responded with an 11-run outburst — including two dingers from Ryan Mountcastle — so let’s go back to the well one more time. The O’s will get Zack Greinke on Wednesday, and the veteran righty has given up a whopping 15 runs over this last three starts. Rutschman and Mateo have been crushing the ball all year, while Mullins and Mountcastle are warming up at just the right time. (Plus, the Royals have among the highest bullpen ERAs in baseball, giving more chances for success even once Greinke leaves the game.)

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

Jose Ramirez ($5,600)

Steven Kwan ($4,900)

Josh Naylor ($3,900)

Josh Bell ($3,300)

New York starter Clarke Schmidt has shown some strikeout potential so far this year, but he’s also shown a complete inability to get lefties out: Left-handed batters are slashing a scarcely believable .396/.448/.811 over Schmidt’s first six starts, with five homers in just 58 plate appearances. Ramirez does most of his damage from the left side of the plate at this point in his career, while lefties Naylor (.833 OPS over his last 10 games) and Bell (.852 OPS over his last 10 games) are both swinging the bat well after cold starts to the season. They should all be able to feast on the short porch in right at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Julio Rodriguez ($5,700)

Jarred Kelenic ($4,400)

Teoscar Hernandez ($4,000)

Eugenio Suarez ($3,700)

The Mariners offense has struggled to start the 2023 season, but that’s given us a chance to profit in what should be a plus matchup against A’s lefty JP Sears on Wednesday night. Sears has been roughed up by righties, allowing a .551 slugging percentage and seven homers over five starts this year. Rodriguez looks likely to play after testing his sore back out during batting practice on Tuesday, while Kelenic’s been scorching the ball so far this season and Hernandez and Suarez have major power against southpaws. If you’re looking for an offensive explosion at a bargain, this could be the spot.