Is Joel Embiid playing for the 76ers on Wednesday in Game 2 vs. the Celtics?

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to steal Game 1 on the road in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics, taking homecourt advantage in the series. The 76ers were able to do this without the services of Joel Embiid, who was named league MVP ahead of Game 2. Here’s a look at the big man’s status for this contest.

Joel Embiid injury updates

Wednesday, 9:50 a.m. — It would appear that Embiid will in fact return for Game 2. He told the team “I’m back” after winning the MVP award and Shams Charania is reporting he is on track to play Wednesday night if he does not have any setbacks.

After winning MVP last night, during a quick 76ers celebration, Joel Embiid turned to the team and said: “I’m back.”



Embiid is indeed on track to return tonight in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2023

Embiid has once again been listed as doubtful with a knee sprain, and the 76ers are likely going to sit him again after winning Game 1. Game results typically shouldn’t dictate how teams deal with injuries, but being down 1-0 is much different than being up 1-0 on the road. The 76ers have got the split at worst, so Embiid can get some extra rest here.

With the big man set to be out, James Harden is once again going to lead this offense. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will also be important players for Philadelphia when it comes to scoring. Paul Reed likely absorbs minutes on the interior as he’s become Philadelphia’s primary backup center.