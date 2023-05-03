Is Marcus Smart playing for the Celtics on Wednesday in Game 2 vs. the 76ers?

The Boston Celtics will hope to get a split when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of their second round series Wednesday. The Celtics lost Game 1 despite Philadelphia missing league MVP Joel Embiid, so they’ll have to grab Game 2 to avoid going on the road down 2-0. One player who will need to have a bigger scoring night for Boston is Marcus Smart but he’s dealing with a chest injury. Here’s the latest on his status ahead of Wednesday’s contest.

Marcus Smart injury updates

Smart is listed as questionable, but it’s safe to say he’s likely to suit up. The point guard is one of the toughest players in the league and is likely to gut things out as the Celtics try to level this series. Smart is a key defensive cog for Boston, so his absence would be tough on that side of the ball.

If Smart is ruled out, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon will take over in the backcourt for the Celtics.