Lionel Messi set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of 2022-23 season

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi will leave the club at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano. Messi has been frustrated with the results thus far in his two seasons at PSG, and his recent suspension was likely the final straw in the partnership.

Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There are no doubts about that anymore.



Behind the scenes, it’s now understood that Leo’s father Jorge communicated the decision to PSG already one month ago due to the project.



It was the final breaking point. pic.twitter.com/Bwehuvyq1E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

Messi was the final piece of what at the time looked to be the best attacking trio in the world with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in place already. That group did achieve some tremendous results in Ligue 1 play, but failed to make much progress in the Champions League. Last year’s defeat to Real Madrid in shocking fashion and this year’s implosion against Bayern Munich has Messi re-thinking his future at the club.

There are rumors he could land in Saudi Arabia for a big payday, although that doesn’t seem plausible given Messi’s penchant for chasing titles. A return to Barcelona is certainly on the cards, given the relationship the player and club have. The Catalan giants would have to shed some other players but they would certainly want Messi back. The reports of a move to Major League Soccer have chilled a bit, but Inter Miami is probably still in play for Messi down the line.