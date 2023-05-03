 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lionel Messi set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of 2022-23 season

The legend will be on the market in the summer.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Paris Saint-Germain v FC Lorient - Ligue 1
Lionel Messi of PSG during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Lorient at Parc des Princes stadium on April 30, 2023 in Paris, France.
Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi will leave the club at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano. Messi has been frustrated with the results thus far in his two seasons at PSG, and his recent suspension was likely the final straw in the partnership.

Messi was the final piece of what at the time looked to be the best attacking trio in the world with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in place already. That group did achieve some tremendous results in Ligue 1 play, but failed to make much progress in the Champions League. Last year’s defeat to Real Madrid in shocking fashion and this year’s implosion against Bayern Munich has Messi re-thinking his future at the club.

There are rumors he could land in Saudi Arabia for a big payday, although that doesn’t seem plausible given Messi’s penchant for chasing titles. A return to Barcelona is certainly on the cards, given the relationship the player and club have. The Catalan giants would have to shed some other players but they would certainly want Messi back. The reports of a move to Major League Soccer have chilled a bit, but Inter Miami is probably still in play for Messi down the line.

