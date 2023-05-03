UFC 288 Event Pack Prize Spend Promo - Terms & Conditions

UFC 288 Event Pack Prize Spend Promo Terms and Conditions

To qualify, eligible players must be directly sent a message from DraftKings, click “Opt-In”, and must make any primary or secondary purchase of a Reignmakers UFC 2023 Fighter Game Card or UFC Reignmakers pack totaling ten ($10) dollars or more, while supplies last, by Friday, May 5th, 2023 at 10AM EST. Purchases from both the primary and secondary marketplace qualify for the offer. Upon making a qualifying purchase, DraftKings will airdrop the customer’s account with a 2023 UFC Reignmakers UFC 288 Event Pack by Friday at 5PM ET. Limit 1 credit per customer. If you have any questions, please contact support@draftkings.com. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value and are only valid for use on DraftKings. DK Dollars do not expire and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings.