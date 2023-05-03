Missy Elliott becomes first female rapper to join Rock & Roll HOF

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced their 2023 inductees, and Missy Elliott joins the group of honorees as the first-ever female rapper to join the HOF. She is joined by Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, and Chaka Khan, among others.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Brooklyn, New York in November, though the HOF itself is located in Cleveland, Ohio.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2023 Inductees! The Ceremony will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, November 3rd, and will return to Cleveland in 2024. Head over to https://t.co/SHicoN3BaC for more details. pic.twitter.com/1tCo6K9AHS — Rock Hall (@rockhall) May 3, 2023

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five were the first ever rap group to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007, and Tupac Shakur was the first ever solo rapper to be inducted in 2017. Elliott also joins the company of the likes of Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G, N.W.A, and Eminem in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Per the Hall of Fame’s website, to be eligible for nomination, “an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.”