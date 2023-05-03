Tracking results from Hurricanes vs. Devils second-round series in 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The No. 1 MET Carolina Hurricanes take on the No. 2 MET New Jersey Devils in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The series will get going on Wednesday, May 3 with Game 1 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. The Devils enter the series as slight favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook at -130 on the series line. Here we’ll be tracking results from the series with scores and recaps.

These two teams faced each other four times during the regular season, the Devils winning the series 2-1-1. The Hurricanes have seen some roster fall off due to injuries to Andrei Svechnikov, Max Pacioretty and Teuvo Teravainen. Still, that wasn’t enough to stop them from beating the Islanders in the first round.

The Devils were down 2-0 to the Rangers in the first round before storming back. Akira Schmid replaced Vitek Vanecek in net for Game 3 on the road and the Devils have been flying ever since. Schmid went 4-1 in five games in the first round with two shutouts. The Devils were able to get past the Rangers despite Timo Meier, Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier all going without a goal in the series.

Hurricanes vs. Devils series results

Game 1: Devils @ Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 3, 7 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 2: Devils @ Hurricanes, Friday, May 5, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Hurricanes @ Devils, Sunday, May 7, 3:30 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 4: Hurricanes @ Devils, Tuesday, May 9, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 5: Devils @ Hurricanes, Thursday, May 11, TBD, TNT

Game 6: Hurricanes @ Devils, Saturday, May 13, TBD, ESPN

Game 7: Devils @ Hurricanes, Monday, May 15, TBD, ESPN