Tracking results from Oilers vs. Golden Knights second-round series in 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The No. 1 PAC Vegas Golden Knights will take on the No. 2 PAC Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Game 1 will take place on Wednesday, May 3, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets in the first round in five games. The Oilers knocked off the Los Angeles Kings in six games in their series. Here we’ll go over the results and recaps for each game in the second round.

The Golden Knights have been dealing with injuries throughout the roster, most notably to RW Mark Stone. He’s expected to be ready for Game 1 and we’ll see if his back can hold up along the way. Stone had eight points in five games in the first round. The Knights have been operating for some time without goalie Logan Thompson, forcing AHL goalie Laurent Brossoit into the starting role ahead of veteran Jonathan Quick.

The Oilers were able to get by the Kings for a second straight season but it wasn’t easy. Edmonton had to turn to Jack Campbell in net in Game 4 to stop the bleeding a bit. Stuart Skinner still started five of six games against L.A. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are leading the way, per usual. Draisaitl leads the NHL in goals this postseason with seven. McDavid has 10 points in six games.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights series results

Game 1: Wednesday, May 3, Oilers @ Golden Knights — 9:30 p.m., ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 2: Saturday, May 6 — Oilers @ Golden Knights — 7 p.m., TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 3: Monday, May 8 — Golden Knights @ Oilers — 8:30 p.m., ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 4: Wednesday, May 10 — Golden Knights @ Oilers — 10 p.m., ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 5: Friday, May 12 — Oilers @ Golden Knights — Time TBD — TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 6: Sunday, May 14 — Golden Knights @ Oilers — Time TBD — SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 7: Tuesday, may 16 — Oilers @ Golden Knights — Time TBD — TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS