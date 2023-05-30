French Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Wednesday, May 31

The second round of the 2023 French Open is Wednesday with most of the big names still in action. Here’s a look at the matches taking place. Fans and bettors can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

All times are estimated in ET.

Wednesday, May 31 schedule

4 a.m.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Sebastian Ofner vs. #24 Sebastian Korda

Fabio Fognini vs. Jason Kubler

5:15 a.m.

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ugo Humbert

Stan Wawrinka vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

5:20 a.m.

Diego Schwartzman vs. Nuno Borges

6:30 a.m.

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Hubert Hurkacz

6:35 a.m.

Matteo Arnaldi vs. #26 Denis Shapovalov

7:15 a.m.

#11 Karen Khachanov vs. Radu Albot

Corentin Moutet vs. #7 Andrey Rublev

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taro Daniel

#19 Roberto Bautista vs. Juan Pablo Varillas

8:30 a.m.

Lucas Pouille vs. #14 Cameron Norrie

Luca Van Assche vs. #29 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

#17 Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alexander Shevchenko

1:15 p.m.

#3 Novak Djokovic vs. Marton Fucovics

Note: All times are approximate.

Odds

The lines for Wednesday’s matches can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook here.