French Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Wednesday, May 31

The second round of the 2023 French Open is Wednesday with most of the big names still in action. Here’s a look at the matches taking place. Fans and bettors can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.
All times are estimated in ET.
Wednesday, May 31 schedule
4 a.m.
Roberto Carballes Baena vs. #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas
Sebastian Ofner vs. #24 Sebastian Korda
Fabio Fognini vs. Jason Kubler
5:15 a.m.
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ugo Humbert
Stan Wawrinka vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis
5:20 a.m.
Diego Schwartzman vs. Nuno Borges
6:30 a.m.
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Hubert Hurkacz
6:35 a.m.
Matteo Arnaldi vs. #26 Denis Shapovalov
7:15 a.m.
#11 Karen Khachanov vs. Radu Albot
Corentin Moutet vs. #7 Andrey Rublev
#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taro Daniel
#19 Roberto Bautista vs. Juan Pablo Varillas
8:30 a.m.
Lucas Pouille vs. #14 Cameron Norrie
Luca Van Assche vs. #29 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
#17 Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alexander Shevchenko
1:15 p.m.
#3 Novak Djokovic vs. Marton Fucovics
Note: All times are approximate.
Odds
