French Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Wednesday, May 31

We have everything you need to know for the men’s draw of the French Open, including schedule, scores and more.

By Henry Palattella
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action against Flavio Cobolli of Italy during their Men’s Singles First Round Match on Day Two of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on May 29, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The second round of the 2023 French Open is Wednesday with most of the big names still in action. Here’s a look at the matches taking place. Fans and bettors can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

All times are estimated in ET.

Wednesday, May 31 schedule

4 a.m.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Sebastian Ofner vs. #24 Sebastian Korda

Fabio Fognini vs. Jason Kubler

5:15 a.m.

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ugo Humbert

Stan Wawrinka vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

5:20 a.m.

Diego Schwartzman vs. Nuno Borges

6:30 a.m.

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Hubert Hurkacz

6:35 a.m.

Matteo Arnaldi vs. #26 Denis Shapovalov

7:15 a.m.

#11 Karen Khachanov vs. Radu Albot

Corentin Moutet vs. #7 Andrey Rublev

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taro Daniel

#19 Roberto Bautista vs. Juan Pablo Varillas

8:30 a.m.

Lucas Pouille vs. #14 Cameron Norrie

Luca Van Assche vs. #29 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

#17 Lorenzo Musetti vs. Alexander Shevchenko

1:15 p.m.

#3 Novak Djokovic vs. Marton Fucovics

Note: All times are approximate.

Odds

