French Open 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Wednesday, May 31

We have everything you need to know for the women’s draw of the French Open, including schedule, scores and more.

By DKNation Staff
2023 French Open - Day One

The second round of the 2023 French Open women’s bracket begins Wednesday with all the top competitors still standing in the competition. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.

Wednesday, May 31 schedule

5 a.m.

Storm Sanders vs. Elina Svitolina

#17 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Peyton Stearns

#28 Elise Mertens vs. Camila Osorio

Camila Giorgi vs. #3 Jessica Pegula

6:00 a.m.

#5 Carolina Garcia vs. Anna Blinkova

Marketa Vondrousova vs. #9 Daria Kasatkina

Karolina Muchova vs. Nadia Podoroska

Yulia Putintseva vs. #19 Qinwen Zheng

6:15 a.m.

#15 Liudmila Samsonova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

6:20 a.m.

Mayar Sherif vs. #24 Anastasia Potapova

7:15 a.m.

Iryna Shymanovich vs. #2 Aryna Sabalenka

Sloane Stephens vs. Varvara Gracheva

7:20 a.m.

Sara Errani vs. #27 Irina-Camelia Begu

9:15 a.m.

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Clara Tauson

Leolia Jeanjean vs. Elina Avanesyan

Magdalena Frech vs. Kamilla Rakhimova

Note: All times are approximate.

Odds

All lines for the second round of the women’s bracket for the French Open can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

