French Open 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Wednesday, May 31

The second round of the 2023 French Open women’s bracket begins Wednesday with all the top competitors still standing in the competition. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and continue on throughout the morning and afternoon.
Wednesday, May 31 schedule
5 a.m.
Storm Sanders vs. Elina Svitolina
#17 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Peyton Stearns
#28 Elise Mertens vs. Camila Osorio
Camila Giorgi vs. #3 Jessica Pegula
6:00 a.m.
#5 Carolina Garcia vs. Anna Blinkova
Marketa Vondrousova vs. #9 Daria Kasatkina
Karolina Muchova vs. Nadia Podoroska
Yulia Putintseva vs. #19 Qinwen Zheng
6:15 a.m.
#15 Liudmila Samsonova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
6:20 a.m.
Mayar Sherif vs. #24 Anastasia Potapova
7:15 a.m.
Iryna Shymanovich vs. #2 Aryna Sabalenka
Sloane Stephens vs. Varvara Gracheva
7:20 a.m.
Sara Errani vs. #27 Irina-Camelia Begu
9:15 a.m.
Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Clara Tauson
Leolia Jeanjean vs. Elina Avanesyan
Magdalena Frech vs. Kamilla Rakhimova
Note: All times are approximate.
Odds
All lines for the second round of the women’s bracket for the French Open can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook here.