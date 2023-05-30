First round leader odds for 2023 Memorial Tournament

The 2023 Memorial Tournament tees off from Muirfield Village Golf Club on Thursday, June 1. As one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, the tournament boasts a field of many of the best golfers in the world. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are just a few of the many top-ranked players who will head to Dublin, Ohio this week.

If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much harder to predict. A relative unknown could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.

For instance, at last year’s Memorial Tournament, six players shot a field-low 67 in the first round. Those players finished in T13, T13, T26, T37, T53, and T60. Anything can happen in the first round, but the payout can be great. Because of the uncertainty, the odds for first round leader are much longer than those for the overall winner. However they generally reflect the winning odds in their order.

Here is the full list of first round leader odds for the 2023 Memorial Tournament.

2023 Memorial Tournament First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook