First round leader odds for 2023 Memorial Tournament

The 2023 Memorial Tournament tees off from Muirfield Village Golf Club on Thursday, June 1. As one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, the tournament boasts a field of many of the best golfers in the world. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are just a few of the many top-ranked players who will head to Dublin, Ohio this week.
If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much harder to predict. A relative unknown could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.
For instance, at last year’s Memorial Tournament, six players shot a field-low 67 in the first round. Those players finished in T13, T13, T26, T37, T53, and T60. Anything can happen in the first round, but the payout can be great. Because of the uncertainty, the odds for first round leader are much longer than those for the overall winner. However they generally reflect the winning odds in their order.
Here is the full list of first round leader odds for the 2023 Memorial Tournament.
2023 Memorial Tournament First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
2023 Memorial Round 1 Leader Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|Jon Rahm
|+1800
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2500
|Rory McIlroy
|+2500
|Viktor Hovland
|+3000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+3500
|Justin Thomas
|+3500
|Jason Day
|+3500
|Collin Morikawa
|+3500
|Cameron Young
|+3500
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|Rickie Fowler
|+4000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|Jordan Spieth
|+4000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4000
|Adam Scott
|+4500
|Wyndham Clark
|+5000
|Si Woo Kim
|+5000
|Shane Lowry
|+5000
|Sahith Theegala
|+5000
|Russell Henley
|+5000
|Corey Conners
|+5000
|Tom Kim
|+5500
|Keegan Bradley
|+6000
|Matt Kuchar
|+6500
|Gary Woodland
|+7000
|Cam Davis
|+7000
|Byeong Hun An
|+7000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+7500
|Keith Mitchell
|+7500
|Harris English
|+7500
|Emiliano Grillo
|+7500
|Stephan Jaeger
|+8000
|Ryan Fox
|+8000
|Lucas Herbert
|+8000
|K.H. Lee
|+8000
|Hayden Buckley
|+8000
|Denny McCarthy
|+8000
|Chris Kirk
|+8000
|Brian Harman
|+8000
|Billy Horschel
|+8000
|Beau Hossler
|+8000
|Adam Hadwin
|+8000
|Tom Hoge
|+9000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+9000
|Sepp Straka
|+9000
|Seamus Power
|+9000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+9000
|Justin Suh
|+9000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+9000
|Adam Svensson
|+9000
|Aaron Rai
|+9000
|Thomas Detry
|+10000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+10000
|Kevin Streelman
|+10000
|J.T. Poston
|+10000
|J.J. Spaun
|+10000
|Davis Riley
|+10000
|Brendon Todd
|+10000
|Alex Smalley
|+10000
|Adam Schenk
|+10000
|Will Gordon
|+11000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+11000
|Sam Stevens
|+11000
|Robby Shelton
|+11000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+11000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+11000
|Garrick Higgo
|+11000
|Eric Cole
|+11000
|Brandon Wu
|+11000
|Ben Griffin
|+11000
|Austin Eckroat
|+11000
|Andrew Putnam
|+11000
|Alex Noren
|+11000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+11000
|Stewart Cink
|+13000
|Seong-Hyeon Kim
|+13000
|Scott Stallings
|+13000
|Sam Ryder
|+13000
|Sam Bennett
|+13000
|Nick Hardy
|+13000
|Matt Wallace
|+13000
|Mark Hubbard
|+13000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+13000
|Luke List
|+13000
|Lee Hodges
|+13000
|Lanto Griffin
|+13000
|Joel Dahmen
|+13000
|Francesco Molinari
|+13000
|Davis Thompson
|+13000
|Danny Willett
|+13000
|Christopher Gotterup
|+13000
|Chad Ramey
|+13000
|Trey Mullinax
|+15000
|Peter Malnati
|+15000
|MJ Daffue
|+15000
|Lucas Glover
|+15000
|David Micheluzzi
|+15000
|David Lipsky
|+15000
|Chez Reavie
|+15000
|Ben Taylor
|+15000
|Adam Long
|+15000
|Zach Johnson
|+18000
|Nicolas Echavarria
|+18000
|Justin Lower
|+18000
|David Lingmerth
|+18000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+18000
|Aldrich Potgieter
|+18000
|Troy Merritt
|+20000
|Thriston Lawrence
|+20000
|Luke Donald
|+20000
|Kevin Kisner
|+20000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+20000
|Kazuki Higa
|+25000
|Jason Dufner
|+25000
|William McGirt
|+30000
|K.J. Choi
|+30000
|Bo Hoag
|+30000