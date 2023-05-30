 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First round leader odds for 2023 Memorial Tournament

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the Memorial Tournament this weekend.

By Grace McDermott
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 2023 Memorial Tournament tees off from Muirfield Village Golf Club on Thursday, June 1. As one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, the tournament boasts a field of many of the best golfers in the world. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are just a few of the many top-ranked players who will head to Dublin, Ohio this week.

If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much harder to predict. A relative unknown could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.

For instance, at last year’s Memorial Tournament, six players shot a field-low 67 in the first round. Those players finished in T13, T13, T26, T37, T53, and T60. Anything can happen in the first round, but the payout can be great. Because of the uncertainty, the odds for first round leader are much longer than those for the overall winner. However they generally reflect the winning odds in their order.

Here is the full list of first round leader odds for the 2023 Memorial Tournament.

2023 Memorial Tournament First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2023 Memorial Round 1 Leader Odds

Golfer Odds
Scottie Scheffler +1600
Jon Rahm +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Xander Schauffele +2500
Rory McIlroy +2500
Viktor Hovland +3000
Tyrrell Hatton +3500
Justin Thomas +3500
Jason Day +3500
Collin Morikawa +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Sungjae Im +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Rickie Fowler +4000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000
Jordan Spieth +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Adam Scott +4500
Wyndham Clark +5000
Si Woo Kim +5000
Shane Lowry +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Russell Henley +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Tom Kim +5500
Keegan Bradley +6000
Matt Kuchar +6500
Gary Woodland +7000
Cam Davis +7000
Byeong Hun An +7000
Kurt Kitayama +7500
Keith Mitchell +7500
Harris English +7500
Emiliano Grillo +7500
Stephan Jaeger +8000
Ryan Fox +8000
Lucas Herbert +8000
K.H. Lee +8000
Hayden Buckley +8000
Denny McCarthy +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Brian Harman +8000
Billy Horschel +8000
Beau Hossler +8000
Adam Hadwin +8000
Tom Hoge +9000
Taylor Montgomery +9000
Sepp Straka +9000
Seamus Power +9000
Patrick Rodgers +9000
Justin Suh +9000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000
Adam Svensson +9000
Aaron Rai +9000
Thomas Detry +10000
Nicolai Hojgaard +10000
Kevin Streelman +10000
J.T. Poston +10000
J.J. Spaun +10000
Davis Riley +10000
Brendon Todd +10000
Alex Smalley +10000
Adam Schenk +10000
Will Gordon +11000
Taylor Pendrith +11000
Sam Stevens +11000
Robby Shelton +11000
Matthew NeSmith +11000
Joseph Bramlett +11000
Garrick Higgo +11000
Eric Cole +11000
Brandon Wu +11000
Ben Griffin +11000
Austin Eckroat +11000
Andrew Putnam +11000
Alex Noren +11000
Akshay Bhatia +11000
Stewart Cink +13000
Seong-Hyeon Kim +13000
Scott Stallings +13000
Sam Ryder +13000
Sam Bennett +13000
Nick Hardy +13000
Matt Wallace +13000
Mark Hubbard +13000
Mackenzie Hughes +13000
Luke List +13000
Lee Hodges +13000
Lanto Griffin +13000
Joel Dahmen +13000
Francesco Molinari +13000
Davis Thompson +13000
Danny Willett +13000
Christopher Gotterup +13000
Chad Ramey +13000
Trey Mullinax +15000
Peter Malnati +15000
MJ Daffue +15000
Lucas Glover +15000
David Micheluzzi +15000
David Lipsky +15000
Chez Reavie +15000
Ben Taylor +15000
Adam Long +15000
Zach Johnson +18000
Nicolas Echavarria +18000
Justin Lower +18000
David Lingmerth +18000
Brandt Snedeker +18000
Aldrich Potgieter +18000
Troy Merritt +20000
Thriston Lawrence +20000
Luke Donald +20000
Kevin Kisner +20000
Dylan Frittelli +20000
Kazuki Higa +25000
Jason Dufner +25000
William McGirt +30000
K.J. Choi +30000
Bo Hoag +30000

