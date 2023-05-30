Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Memorial Tournament

The 2023 Memorial Tournament tees off this week from Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio in the PGA TOUR’s next stop on the elevated event calendar. The best golfers in the world will gather to face off in search of a $3.6 million top prize just a few weeks ahead of the U.S. Open.

Scottie Scheffler leads the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at +600, with Jon Rahm following him at +700. Patrick Cantlay comes in at +1000, with Xander Schauffele sitting behind at +1200 alongside Rory McIlroy at the same price.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Thursday.