Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, May 30

After a sketchy slate for starting pitching on Memorial Day, DFS and fantasy baseball players are awash in viable options on a full Tuesday slate — with half of today’s scheduled arms landing in the top two tiers of our daily starting pitching rankings (and only seven in the do-not-start tier). Let’s break it all down, complete with streaming recommendations off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, May 30

Pitchers to stream

Yusei Kikuchi, Toronto Blue Jays — Kikuchi has struggled recently amid difficult matchups against the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays, but he’s proven that he can find success against weaker offenses — and it doesn’t get weaker against left-handed pitching this year than the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee rank dead-last by a mile in team OPS against southpaws, putting Kikuchi — who’s holding lefties to a .222 average so far this year — in a great spot.

Brayan Bello, Boston Red Sox — Bello has turned a corner in May after a rocky start to the season, most recently throwing seven innings of two-run ball on the road against the Los Angeles Angels. The young righty has yet to allow more than two runs in a start in May, as his sinker is producing bundles of ground balls and his changeup has taken a big step forward. He should thrive against a Cincinnati Reds offense that’s slugging just .384 away from the friendly confines of Great American Ball Park.

Kyle Gibson, Baltimore Orioles — Don’t expect a ton of strikeouts from the veteran, but he’s pitched into the seventh inning in four of five starts this month — including consecutive seven-inning efforts in his last two outings against the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. The Cleveland Guardians are among the weakest offenses in baseball, setting Gibson up to succeed in pitcher-friendly Camden Yards. If you need a quality start, look no further.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, May 30.