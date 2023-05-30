Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, May 30

After a holiday weekend that saw plenty of smaller, matinee-heavy DFS slates, those looking to build their lineups on Tuesday, May 30 should have no shortage of options to choose from. A full schedule full of evening starts means there are a whopping 13 games featured in the main draw at DraftKings DFS, beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. With such a huge player pool, we’re here to help you sift through it all with three of our favorite teams to stack tonight.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, May 30

Randy Arozarena ($5,700)

Josh Lowe ($4,900)

Yandy Diaz ($4,700)

Luke Raley ($3,400)

The Tampa Bay Rays will be facing Kyle Hendricks in the righty’s second start of the season. His first didn’t go too well, with five runs allowed (three earned) on six hits and two walks in just 4.1 innings of work — and things won’t get much easier on Tuesday against a Tampa offense that’s chewed up righties to the tune of a league-leading .810 OPS. (Especially considering Hendricks’ .536 slugging percentage allowed to lefties since 2021.)

All four of these hitters enter tonight’s game with an OPS over .900. Arozarena and Diaz have been raking all year, with elite counting-stat potential at the top of this lineup, while Lowe (.949 OPS against right-handers) and Raley (.882) have both thrived with the platoon advantage this season.

Freddie Freeman ($5,300)

Max Muncy ($5,100)

J.D. Martinez ($4,600)

James Outman ($3,700)

Speaking of righties who’ve had a hard time against left-handed hitters: Washington rookie Jake Irvin has fallen off quite a bit since a strong start to his MLB career, with 14 runs (12 earned) allowed 13 hits and a whopping nine walks over his last three outings — including a .320/.452/.720 line against lefties. That bodes well for Freeman (.966 OPS against righties this year), Muncy .942 and Outman (.492 slugging, 14 extra-base hits), all of whom have been tough on righties. Martinez won’t enjoy the platoon advantage, but given his six homers and 1.238 OPS over his last 10 games, we’re willing to make an exception.

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,400)

Austin Riley ($5,000)

Sean Murphy ($4,700)

Marcell Ozuna ($2,900)

Sears’ 1.10 WHIP and 52 Ks in 53.2 innings look solid enough, but when the lefty does get hit, he gets hit hard — his expected slugging percentage and barrel rate are both in the bottom 20 percent of the league, while he’s given up 19 extra-base hits (including 12 homers) to right-handed hitters in his 10 starts this year. That bodes well for righties Riley (1.099 OPS, three homers in his last 10 games) and Murphy (.943 OPS over his last 10). Acuna Jr. is a pricey inclusion, but the NL MVP frontrunner’s upside is obvious, and plugging in Ozuna — with a .981 OPS over his last 10 games and a history of hitting lefties hard — will give you some salary relief.