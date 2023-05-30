Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Marlins on Tuesday, May 30

The San Diego Padres take on the Miami Marlins in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, May 30. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at LoanDepot Park. Lefty Ryan Weathers (1-3, 3.94 ERA) will pitch for San Diego, while ace Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 4.86 ERA) goes for the Fish.

The Marlins are -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Padres coming in at +115. The total is set at 8.5.

Padres-Marlins picks: Tuesday, May 30

Injury report

Padres

Out: 3B Manny Machado (hand), RP Luis Garcia (oblique), RP Nabil Crismatt (hip), SP Seth Lugo (calf), C Luis Campusano (thumb), RP Drew Pomeranz (elbow)

Marlins

Out: LHP AJ Puk (elbow), OF Avisail Garcia (back), SP Trevor Rogers (bicep), OF Jesus Sanchez (hamstring), OF Jazz Chisholm (toe)

Starting pitchers

Ryan Weathers vs. Sandy Alcantara

Weathers has pitched 11.2 innings over two starts in the month of May, letting up eight earned runs (four each to the Dodgers and Nationals). In that timeframe, he walked six batters and struck out seven. However, he was able to keep opponents at two runs or fewer all throughout April.

Alcantara pitched six innings in his latest outing against the Rockies. He allowed two earned runs, struck out three batters, and walked three. Before that, he allowed four runs to the San Francisco Giants in 5.2 innings, striking out five and walking three.

Over/Under pick

The Padres’ offense ranks 24th in MLB in runs per game, and the Marlins have the second-worst run differential in the league. I think it’s safe to say we’re trending toward a low-scoring game tonight.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

San Diego’s offense has been a disappointment this year compared to preseason expectations. As they face a Miami team that has stayed alive and in contention this year by pitching well, it doesn’t look good for the Friars. Weathers has really struggled in his last two starts and hits the road again here against a Marlins team that excels against lefties. The Marlins have found success at home recently, and even with Alcantara’s inconsistency this season, I think Miami takes it here.

Pick: Marlins