Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday, May 30

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, May 30. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre. Adrian Houser (1-0, 2.25 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers, while lefty Yusei Kikuchi (5-2, 4.56 ERA) goes for the Blue Jays.

Toronto is a -165 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Milwaukee coming in at +140. The total is set at 9.

Brewers-Blue Jays picks: Tuesday, May 30

Injury report

Blue Jays

Day to day: OF Kevin Kiermaier (back)

Out: C Danny Jensen (groin), SS Santiago Espinal (hamstring), RP Zach Pop (hamstring), RP Mitch White (elbow), SP Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow)

Brewers

Day to day: DH Jesse Winker (neck), INF Owen Miller (forearm)

Out: SS Willy Adames (concussion), LHP Eric Lauer (shoulder), RHP Matt Bush (shoulder), RHP J.B. Bukauskus (neck), LHP Wade Miley (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Adrian Houser vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Kikuchi has struggled for the Jays in May. He has allowed five runs in three of his five starts this month, including in his latest appearance against the Tampa Bay Rays. He has been pulled before hitting the five-inning mark in three of those five starts, as well.

Houser struggled to get off the ground in his first few starts this season, but he has locked in recently. In his last two outings, he’s pitched a combined 11.1 innings against the Rays and the Astros — two impressive lineups — and allowed zero runs while striking out a combined seven batters.

Over/Under pick

The Brewers showed flashes of a much more productive offense with a seven-run performance in their latest game. As they face a Jays team that ranks 10th in MLB in runs per game, let’s go ahead and ride with the over here.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Houser has been a revelation as of late for this Brewers team, but Milwaukee has struggled to gain offensive momentum as of late. They have scored one or zero runs in three of their last four starts. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, pulled themselves out of a slump by winning a series against the Twins on the road, and now return home. However, they put Kikuchi on the mound tonight, which gives the Brewers a good chance against Toronto’s high-scoring offense. I like Houser against the Jays here.

Pick: Brewers