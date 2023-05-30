Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Cubs on Tuesday, May 30

Yesterday, Cubs starter Marcus Stroman stymied the Rays vaunted lineup with a shutout in the Chicago’s 1-0 win. Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 6.23) will look to keep that momentum rolling when he makes his second start of the season for the North Siders, going against AL Cy Young candidate Shane McClanahan (8-0, 1.97 ERA) for Tampa. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 8:05 p.m. ET.

The Rays are -190 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cubs are +160 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Rays-Cubs picks: Tuesday, May 30

Injury report

Rays

Out: RP Pete Fairbanks (left hip inflammation), RP Zack Littell (right shoulder fatigue)

Cubs

Out: OF Cody Bellinger (left knee contusion), RP Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain), RP Nick Burdi (appendectomy), RP Codi Heuer (right elbow surgery)

Starting pitchers

Shane McClanahan vs. Kyle Hendricks

McClanahan enters today’s start holding the MLB lead in wins (eight), along with being second in ERA (1.97) and sixth in batting average against (.202). Outside of a four-inning blip against the Yankees, McClanahan has gone six innings in all of his starts in May and hasn’t allowed more than one run in any of them.

After missing nearly two months while recovering from last year’s shoulder surgery, Hendricks allowed five runs (three earned) in 4.1 innings in his season debut against the Mets last week. A one-time ERA champ, Hendricks had a 4.80 ERA in 84.1 innings last season, and ranked in the 65th percentile in walk rate and the 73rd percentile in exit velocity.

Over/Under pick

While I expect these teams to combine for more than one run today, I’m still backing the under. McClanahan has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, and shouldn’t allow more than one run on his end.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Rays get it done. They’ve been the best team in baseball over the first two months of the season, and have only have five two-game losing streaks all season. I think they stop it from becoming six today.

Pick: Rays