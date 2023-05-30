Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Astros on Tuesday, May 30

Yesterday, the Minnesota Twins picked up a storybook 7-5 win over the Houston Astros in a game that saw top prospect Royce Lewis homer in his first game back from last year’s ACL surgery. Minnesota now goes for the series win on Tuesday, sending budding ace Joe Ryan (7-1, 2.21 ERA) to the mound against Houston righty Brandon Bielak (1-2, 3.55). First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park.

The Twins are slight -115 favorites on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Astros check in at -105. The total is set at 8.5.

Twins-Astros picks: Tuesday, May 30

Injury report

Twins

Day to day: RP Emilio Pagan (hip)

Out: SP Kenta Maeda (right triceps strain), RP Caleb Theilbar (right oblique strain), 2B Jorge Polanco (left hamstring strain), OF Trevor Larnach (pneumonia), RP Jorge Alcala (right radial stress fracture)

Astros

Out: OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery), SP Lance McCullers Jr. (right arm muscle strain), SP Jose Urquidy (right shoulder inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Joe Ryan vs. Brandon Bielak

Ryan is in the midst of a breakout season, as he’s gone at least six innings in all but one of his starts and has allowed more than one run just four times all year. The righty relies primarily on his fastball and split-finger, and is holding opponents to a batting average under .210 on both pitches.

A former reliever, Bielak was thrust into the Astros’ rotation this season due to injuries to Urquidy and Luis Garcia, and he’s been able to answer the call so far this season. THe righty is coming off the longest start of his season (6.2 innings) but it was also the start in which he allowed the most runs of any this year (four).

Over/Under pick

I’m taking the under due to the track record of each team’s pitching staff. The Astros and Twins have the top two team ERAs this season (3.21 and 3.44 respectively), which might seem odd considering these two teams combined for 12 runs yesterday. I’m betting pitching wins out in tonight’s game.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

I’m picking the Astros to pull off the slight upset. Their offense is beginning to round into form, which could end up making the difference tonight when runs will likely be at a premium.

Pick: Astros