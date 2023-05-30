Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Athletics on Tuesday, May 30

A day after being upset by the lowly Oakland Athletics, the Atlanta Braves will turn to Bryce Elder (3-0, 2.01 ERA) to try to win the second game of a four-game series between these two teams. The A’s will counter with lefty JP Sears (0-3, 4.70 ERA). First pitch from Oakland Coliseum is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

Unsurprisingly, the Braves are heavy -245 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Oakland checks in as a +205 underdog. The total is set at 8.5.

Braves-Athletics picks: Tuesday, May 30

Injury report

Braves

Out: SP Max Fried (left forearm strain), RP Michael Tonkin (neck strain), RP Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation), OF Ehire Adrianza (left shoulder strain), SP Kyle Wright (right shoulder inflammation), RP Kolby Allard (right oblique strain),

Athletics

Out: SP Drew Rucinski (stomach illness), RP Zach Jackson (right flexor tendon strain), SP Mason Miller (right UCL sprain)

Starting pitchers

Bryce Elder vs. JP Sears

Elder has been a knight in shining armor for a beleaguered Braves rotation, as he enters tonight’s start with the lowest ERA in the National League (2.01). The rookie gone at least five innings in every start this season, and has yet to allow more than two runs. Elder doesn’t throw the ball hard (89.9 mph fastball), but has been able keep the ball on the ground (56.5% ground ball rate) with his sinker, which has led to a plethora of success.

Sears is in his second year with the Athletics, where he’s posted a 4.69 ERA in 101.2 innings. That said, Sears has put together a strong May for the A’s, as he’s tallied 25 strikeouts across his five starts to go along with a 3.25 ERA. He ranks in the 91st percentile in walk rate and the 82nd percentile in chase rate.

Over/Under pick

Although both these pitchers are solid, 8.5 runs is a bit of a low total in a game that features one of the game’s best offenses going against one of its worst pitching staffs. I’d imagine the starters will keep it a bit close and competitive, but the Braves should be able to break through against the A’s weak bullpen.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

No need to overthink. The A’s have only had one two-game winning streak this season. They’re not getting their second tonight.

Pick: Braves