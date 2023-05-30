Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Mariners on Tuesday, May 30

The New York Yankees (33-23) and the Seattle Mariners (28-26) will meet for the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, May 30. First pitch from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The southpaw Nestor Cortes (4-2, 5.30 ERA) will start for New York, with Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.60 ERA) taking the mound for Seattle.

The Mariners are the home moneyline favorites with -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Yankees are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at just seven.

Yankees-Mariners picks: Tuesday, May 30

Injury report

Yankees

Day to Day: OF Harrison Bader (hamstring), 1B Anthony Rizzo (neck)

Out: RP Ian Hamilton (groin), C Jose Trevino (hamstring), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring)

Mariners

Day to Day: OF/DH AJ Pollock (leg)

Out: RP Penn Murfee (elbow), RP Andres Munoz (shoulder), UTIL Dylan Moore (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Nestor Cortes vs. Logan Gilbert

This will be Cortes’ 11th appearance of the season. He has had a solid May, but the Yankees picked up a loss his last time out. Cortes pitched six innings against the Baltimore Orioles and allowed four earned runs on five hits, continuing his trend of struggling in the later innings. He struck out five and walked two while not factoring into the decision.

Gilbert has logged back-to-back wins, and this will be his 11th start of the year. He is coming off his best outing of the season with an eight-inning performance against the Oakland Athletics. Gilbert allowed two earned on three hits and struck out six to notch his third victory.

Over/Under pick

New York has won back-to-back games, scoring 10 runs in each contest. Seattle has seen more than seven combined runs in three of its last four. Even with two solid pitchers on the mound, the over should hit on Tuesday at such a low number.

Pick: Over 7

Moneyline pick

The Yankees are riding a three-game win streak, while the Mariners are 2-2 over their last four. Unfortunately for New York, Gilbert has been the more consistent pitcher recently, and I think if the Seattle lineup can give him early run support, they will pick up a win.

Pick: Mariners