Picks, predictions for Nationals vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, May 30

The Washington Nationals (23-31) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22) will play game two of their three-game series on Tuesday, May 30. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 10:10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN+. Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.32 ERA) will take the mound for Washington, while L.A. counters with Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 1.82 ERA).

The Dodgers are the -320 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are +265 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Nationals-Dodgers picks: Tuesday, May 30

Injury report

Nationals

Out: OF Victor Robles (back), C Israel Pineda (finger)

Dodgers

Day to day: 3B Max Muncy (hamstring)

Out: SP Julio Urias (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Jake Irvin vs. Tony Gonsolin

Irvin will be starting his sixth game of the season. He has alternated good games with bad but is coming off a solid outing against the San Diego Padres. Irvin only pitched four innings but allowed just two earned runs on two hits while both striking out and walking four. He didn’t factor into the decision.

This will be Gonsolin’s seventh appearance of the year after starting on the season injured list. He has allowed just three earned runs over his last four starts. Gonsolin most recently pitched 5.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned on three hits while walking two and striking out four.

Over/Under pick

Washington dropped the first game of this series 6-1. Their last three games have all seen fewer than nine combined runs scored. On the other side, Los Angeles has seen at least nine runs tallied in three of their last four, with the outlier being the first game of this series. Gonsolin should be able to keep the Nats at bay, which should keep the run total low.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Nationals have lost back-to-back games but have gone 2-3 over their last five. The Dodgers have lost their consistency and are also 2-3 over their last five, but are coming off a win in the opener of the series. Gonsolin gives them an edge on the mound, and they should pick up a win on Tuesday.

Pick: Dodgers