How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on May 30

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

We’re just two days removed from the Battleground pay-per-view in Lowell, MA, and it was a show that has received high praise in its aftermath. Tonight, a new women’s champion begins her reign while a pair of bitter rivals blow off their feud inside a cage.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, May 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

In the main event of Battleground on Sunday, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his title against Bron Breakker. After being attacked by the former champ for weeks, Hayes was able to put down the second-generation star in a match that clocked in at just under 15 minutes. With Breakker now in his rearview mirror, we’ll see what’s next for the champ heading into the summer.

Tiffany Stratton is the new NXT Women’s Champion as she defeated Lyra Valkyria at Battleground to capture the vacant belt. This match was the finals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament and both up-and-coming stars put on what has already been heralded as the best NXT women’s title match in quite some time. It’s now officially “Tiffy Time” in NXT and we should hear from the new champ tonight.

The feud Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will come to a head tonight as the two will meet in a weaponized steel cage match. The former Toxic Attraction teammates have been feuding since the latter turned on the former in February and they’ve both picked up victories over each other in the months since. The rivalry has intensified and gotten more personal over the last several weeks and we’ll see who wins this blowoff match.

Also on the show, we’ll get more fallout from Battleground as NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus and North American Champion Wes Lee successfully defended their titles. We also got an interesting development with Noam Dar as he has seemingly formed a new faction with Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson. It has also been rumored today that more NXT call ups to the main roster are set to take place just weeks after the WWE Draft. Mainstays like Ilja Dragunov, Dijak, the Creed Brothers, Roxanne Perez, and the aforementioned Bron Breakker could be on their way out of the developmental brand in the aftermath of Battleground and we’ll see if they’ll be making their final appearances tonight.