When is the deadline for players to withdraw from 2023 NBA Draft?

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 22 but there are several important dates prior to the main event. Two of those dates involve the player pool, as they allow prospects to withdraw from the draft.

The first key date is May 31, and it is specifically for players who were early entrants from college basketball. These players declared for the draft while maintaining their college eligibility and were likely testing the draft waters before making a final decision. By 11:59 p.m. ET on May 31, NCAA early entrants will have to either stay in the draft pool or withdraw. This deadline has been moved up from previous years, which is likely due to the increased player movement in college basketball via the transfer portal and the introduction of NIL money.

The second key date is June 12, which allows prospects who entered early to withdraw from the draft. These players are not going to be eligible to play college basketball, but are likely either G League or international players who will opt to continue their career elsewhere for the time being. These players can always re-enter the draft pool in subsequent years, but they’ll be taking themselves out of consideration for the 2023 event.