WNBA picks, predictions for Tuesday, May 30

The WNBA season continues with four matchups on Tuesday night. The Minnesota Lynx are still searching for their first win of the season, and the Chicago Sky have fared better than expected without Candace Parker. Here, we’ll take a look at our best bets for a few of tonight’s WNBA games.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream, 7:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Dream -3.5

Total: 160.5

Moneyline: Dream -170, Sky +140

The pick: Sky ML

The Chicago Sky had low expectations coming into the season after losing star Candace Parker, but things have been going well for the Windy City to start 2023. They started the season at 2-0 and grabbed a big win over the Dallas Wings in their latest game to improve to 3-1, led by Marina Mabrey with 23 points and eight assists. The Dream are at just 1-2 after falling to the Lynx and losing against the Fever at home. Chicago hasn’t batted an eye through early injury troubles and a shifting roster, and should be able to get it done again tonight.

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings, 8:00 p.m. et

Spread: Wings -5.5

Total: 167.5

Moneyline: Wings -225, Lynx +190

The pick: Wings -5.5

The Lynx have yet to win a game this season and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference at 0-4, with an average point differential of -11.8. The Wings have home court advantage, and while they dropped a high-scoring game to the Sky in their latest appearance, Minnesota seems to be inching toward the edge of a full free-fall. Unless the Lynx can pull things together fast, the Wings should easily be able to cover this spread. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 26.7 points per game in three games, and Satou Sabally is averaging 22.0 points. Minnesota doesn’t have an answer for those numbers.