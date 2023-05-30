Odds for opening Women’s College World Series games on Thursday, June 1

The eight remaining teams in the Women’s College World Series have reached the end of the road to Oklahoma City as they face off over the next two weeks in search of a national title. The rest of the tournament is in a double-elimination format, and the final will be a best-of-three series from June 7-9. It all begins on June 1st, and all eight teams will have a chance to get that first win under their belt.
The Oklahoma Sooners have won each of the past two years and come to Oklahoma City staring down a three-peat as the top overall seed. They face Stanford in the first round and have -700 odds to win it all as they head into the opener. Florida State takes on Oklahoma State, Utah faces Washington, and Alabama goes head-to-head with Tennessee starting on Thursday.
Here is the full list of odds for Women’s College World Series games this Thursday.
Women’s College World Series Game Odds for Thursday, June 1
12:00 p.m.
Alabama +255
Tennessee -330
2:30 p.m.
Stanford +650
Oklahoma -1100
7:00 p.m.
Oklahoma State +110
Florida State -135
9:30 p.m.
Utah +150
Washington -185
Odds to win 2023 Women’s College World Series
Oklahoma -700
Florida State +650
Oklahoma State +1200
Tennessee +1300
Washington +2500
Alabama +6000
Utah +6000
Stanford +7500