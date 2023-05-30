Odds for opening Women’s College World Series games on Thursday, June 1

The eight remaining teams in the Women’s College World Series have reached the end of the road to Oklahoma City as they face off over the next two weeks in search of a national title. The rest of the tournament is in a double-elimination format, and the final will be a best-of-three series from June 7-9. It all begins on June 1st, and all eight teams will have a chance to get that first win under their belt.

The Oklahoma Sooners have won each of the past two years and come to Oklahoma City staring down a three-peat as the top overall seed. They face Stanford in the first round and have -700 odds to win it all as they head into the opener. Florida State takes on Oklahoma State, Utah faces Washington, and Alabama goes head-to-head with Tennessee starting on Thursday.

Here is the full list of odds for Women’s College World Series games this Thursday.

Women’s College World Series Game Odds for Thursday, June 1

12:00 p.m.

Alabama +255

Tennessee -330

2:30 p.m.

Stanford +650

Oklahoma -1100

7:00 p.m.

Oklahoma State +110

Florida State -135

9:30 p.m.

Utah +150

Washington -185

Odds to win 2023 Women’s College World Series

Oklahoma -700

Florida State +650

Oklahoma State +1200

Tennessee +1300

Washington +2500

Alabama +6000

Utah +6000

Stanford +7500