Odds for 2023 College World Series regional games on Friday, June 2

Take a look at who the bookmakers are selecting for the first games of the 2023 NCAA Baseball Championship on Friday.

By Grace McDermott
Notre Dame v Wake Forest Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The 64 teams who will vie for the College World Series title beginning this week after 31 teams earned automatic bids through conference tournament wins and 33 teams won at-large bids from the selection committee. The teams are grouped into 16 groups of four for the double-elimination regional round. Just one team will make it out of each group, and all of the games will be played on the campus of the highest-seeded team in each group.

Regionals begin on Friday, June 2 and run through Monday, June 5. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are the current favorites to win it all, sitting at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Take a look at the odds for Friday’s games below.

NCAA Baseball Tournament Game Odds for Friday, June 2

CWS June 2 Game Odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
Army West Point +270
Virginia −350
Ball State +235
Kentucky −300
Texas Tech −145
UConn +115
Lipscomb +240
Clemson −305
UNCW +150
Duke −185
Wright State +155
Indiana State −190
Xavier +125
Oregon −155
North Carolina State +110
Campbell −140
Northeastern +105
Maryland −135
Washington +105
DBU −135
Samford +165
Southern Mississippi −205
Louisiana-Lafayette +140
Texas −175
Tulane +400
LSU −550
Santa Clara +230
Arkansas −290
Troy +110
Boston College −140
San Jose State +190
Stanford −235
Florida A&M +675
Florida −1100
Charlotte +200
Tennessee −250
George Mason +530
Wake Forest −790
Maine +300
Miami FL −400
Central Connecticut State +600
South Carolina −950
Pennsylvania +215
Auburn −270
Rider +300
Coastal Carolina −400
Oral Roberts +170
Oklahoma State −210
Oklahoma +100
East Carolina −130
North Carolina +100
Iowa −130
Indiana +120
West Virginia −150
Eastern Illinois +500
Vanderbilt −750
Sam Houston +135
Oregon State −165
Arizona +100
TCU −130
Cal State Fullerton +125
Texas A&M −155

Odds to win 2023 College World Series

2023 College World Series Odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
Wake Forest +550
LSU +800
Florida +900
Arkansas +1000
Vanderbilt +1200
Virginia +1300
Stanford +1500
Tennessee +2000
South Carolina +2000
Clemson +2500
Kentucky +3000
Oklahoma State +3000
Miami FL +3500
Texas +3500
Duke +4000
Auburn +4000
Oregon State +4500
Texas A&M +5000
Coastal Carolina +5000
East Carolina +6000
Campbell +6000
North Carolina +6500
DBU +6500
Oregon +6500
TCU +7500
Southern Mississippi +7500
West Virginia +8000
Indiana State +9000
North Carolina State +10000
Maryland +10000
Iowa +10000
Texas Tech +10000
Washington +15000
Arizona +15000
Oklahoma +20000
Northeastern +20000
Louisiana-Lafayette +20000
Indiana +20000
UConn +20000
Cal State Fullerton +20000
Boston College +20000
Sam Houston +20000
Troy +30000
Texas State +30000
Xavier +30000
Wright State +40000
Charlotte +40000
San Jose State +40000
Lipscomb +40000
Maine +50000
Tulane +50000
Nicholls State +50000
Santa Clara +50000
Eastern Illinois +50000
Oral Roberts +50000
Pennsylvania +50000
Army West Point +70000
UNCW +70000
Ball State +70000
Central Connecticut State +70000
Rider +70000
George Mason +80000
Samford +90000
Florida A&M +90000

