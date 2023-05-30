Odds for 2023 College World Series regional games on Friday, June 2

The 64 teams who will vie for the College World Series title beginning this week after 31 teams earned automatic bids through conference tournament wins and 33 teams won at-large bids from the selection committee. The teams are grouped into 16 groups of four for the double-elimination regional round. Just one team will make it out of each group, and all of the games will be played on the campus of the highest-seeded team in each group.
Regionals begin on Friday, June 2 and run through Monday, June 5. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are the current favorites to win it all, sitting at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Take a look at the odds for Friday’s games below.
NCAA Baseball Tournament Game Odds for Friday, June 2
|Army West Point
|+270
|Virginia
|−350
|Ball State
|+235
|Kentucky
|−300
|Texas Tech
|−145
|UConn
|+115
|Lipscomb
|+240
|Clemson
|−305
|UNCW
|+150
|Duke
|−185
|Wright State
|+155
|Indiana State
|−190
|Xavier
|+125
|Oregon
|−155
|North Carolina State
|+110
|Campbell
|−140
|Northeastern
|+105
|Maryland
|−135
|Washington
|+105
|DBU
|−135
|Samford
|+165
|Southern Mississippi
|−205
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|+140
|Texas
|−175
|Tulane
|+400
|LSU
|−550
|Santa Clara
|+230
|Arkansas
|−290
|Troy
|+110
|Boston College
|−140
|San Jose State
|+190
|Stanford
|−235
|Florida A&M
|+675
|Florida
|−1100
|Charlotte
|+200
|Tennessee
|−250
|George Mason
|+530
|Wake Forest
|−790
|Maine
|+300
|Miami FL
|−400
|Central Connecticut State
|+600
|South Carolina
|−950
|Pennsylvania
|+215
|Auburn
|−270
|Rider
|+300
|Coastal Carolina
|−400
|Oral Roberts
|+170
|Oklahoma State
|−210
|Oklahoma
|+100
|East Carolina
|−130
|North Carolina
|+100
|Iowa
|−130
|Indiana
|+120
|West Virginia
|−150
|Eastern Illinois
|+500
|Vanderbilt
|−750
|Sam Houston
|+135
|Oregon State
|−165
|Arizona
|+100
|TCU
|−130
|Cal State Fullerton
|+125
|Texas A&M
|−155
Odds to win 2023 College World Series
|Wake Forest
|+550
|LSU
|+800
|Florida
|+900
|Arkansas
|+1000
|Vanderbilt
|+1200
|Virginia
|+1300
|Stanford
|+1500
|Tennessee
|+2000
|South Carolina
|+2000
|Clemson
|+2500
|Kentucky
|+3000
|Oklahoma State
|+3000
|Miami FL
|+3500
|Texas
|+3500
|Duke
|+4000
|Auburn
|+4000
|Oregon State
|+4500
|Texas A&M
|+5000
|Coastal Carolina
|+5000
|East Carolina
|+6000
|Campbell
|+6000
|North Carolina
|+6500
|DBU
|+6500
|Oregon
|+6500
|TCU
|+7500
|Southern Mississippi
|+7500
|West Virginia
|+8000
|Indiana State
|+9000
|North Carolina State
|+10000
|Maryland
|+10000
|Iowa
|+10000
|Texas Tech
|+10000
|Washington
|+15000
|Arizona
|+15000
|Oklahoma
|+20000
|Northeastern
|+20000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|+20000
|Indiana
|+20000
|UConn
|+20000
|Cal State Fullerton
|+20000
|Boston College
|+20000
|Sam Houston
|+20000
|Troy
|+30000
|Texas State
|+30000
|Xavier
|+30000
|Wright State
|+40000
|Charlotte
|+40000
|San Jose State
|+40000
|Lipscomb
|+40000
|Maine
|+50000
|Tulane
|+50000
|Nicholls State
|+50000
|Santa Clara
|+50000
|Eastern Illinois
|+50000
|Oral Roberts
|+50000
|Pennsylvania
|+50000
|Army West Point
|+70000
|UNCW
|+70000
|Ball State
|+70000
|Central Connecticut State
|+70000
|Rider
|+70000
|George Mason
|+80000
|Samford
|+90000
|Florida A&M
|+90000