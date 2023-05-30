Odds for 2023 College World Series regional games on Friday, June 2

The 64 teams who will vie for the College World Series title beginning this week after 31 teams earned automatic bids through conference tournament wins and 33 teams won at-large bids from the selection committee. The teams are grouped into 16 groups of four for the double-elimination regional round. Just one team will make it out of each group, and all of the games will be played on the campus of the highest-seeded team in each group.

Regionals begin on Friday, June 2 and run through Monday, June 5. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are the current favorites to win it all, sitting at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Take a look at the odds for Friday’s games below.

NCAA Baseball Tournament Game Odds for Friday, June 2

CWS June 2 Game Odds Team Odds Team Odds Army West Point +270 Virginia −350 Ball State +235 Kentucky −300 Texas Tech −145 UConn +115 Lipscomb +240 Clemson −305 UNCW +150 Duke −185 Wright State +155 Indiana State −190 Xavier +125 Oregon −155 North Carolina State +110 Campbell −140 Northeastern +105 Maryland −135 Washington +105 DBU −135 Samford +165 Southern Mississippi −205 Louisiana-Lafayette +140 Texas −175 Tulane +400 LSU −550 Santa Clara +230 Arkansas −290 Troy +110 Boston College −140 San Jose State +190 Stanford −235 Florida A&M +675 Florida −1100 Charlotte +200 Tennessee −250 George Mason +530 Wake Forest −790 Maine +300 Miami FL −400 Central Connecticut State +600 South Carolina −950 Pennsylvania +215 Auburn −270 Rider +300 Coastal Carolina −400 Oral Roberts +170 Oklahoma State −210 Oklahoma +100 East Carolina −130 North Carolina +100 Iowa −130 Indiana +120 West Virginia −150 Eastern Illinois +500 Vanderbilt −750 Sam Houston +135 Oregon State −165 Arizona +100 TCU −130 Cal State Fullerton +125 Texas A&M −155

Odds to win 2023 College World Series