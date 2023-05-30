Tigers send SP Eduardo Rodriguez to injured list with finger injury, recall Braden Bristo

The Detroit Tigers are sending left-handed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to the 10-day injured list, per Jason Beck. He is dealing with a left index finger injury that he is unable to pitch through. In a corresponding move, Detroit has called up Braden Bristo from their Toledo affiliate, but he is just expected to add depth to the bullpen.

Rodriguez has pitched in 11 games this season. He has tallied a 4-4 record with a 2.13 ERA and was one of the bright spots of the Tigers’ rotation. Rodriguez has struck out 67 batters over 67.2 innings. Despite picking up an injury, he pitched well his last time out. Rodriguez took on the Chicago White Sox and pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on just five hits. He struck out six and walked two.

This will be Bristo’s second time up in the big leagues this season but the first with Detroit. He made one appearance for the Tampa Bay Rays and pitched three shutout innings, striking out four and walking one to earn his first career save.