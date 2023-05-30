 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When will Eduardo Rodriguez return to the Tigers’ rotation this season?

We’ve got the latest updates for Eduardo Rodriguez and when he’ll return in 2023.

By Teddy Ricketson
Eduardo Rodriguez #57 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 23, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Detroit Tigers are sending starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to the 10-day injured list. The southpaw is dealing with a left index finger injury that he is unable to pitch through. Without further information, it seems like Rodriguez is going to have to get to a point where he can deal with the pain or feel more comfortable pitching. This just means he could end up missing more than his two projected starts.

Eduardo Rodriguez injury update

This injury comes at a bad time for Rodriguez, who is experiencing a career year. He has pitched in 11 games this season and has tallied a 4-4 record with a 2.13 ERA. Rodriguez has punched out 67 batters through 67.2 innings. In his most recent outing, he pitched six innings against the Chicago White Sox. He allowed just one earned run on five hits and struck out six while walking two. He didn’t end up factoring into the decision.

More From DraftKings Nation