When will Eduardo Rodriguez return to the Tigers’ rotation this season?

The Detroit Tigers are sending starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to the 10-day injured list. The southpaw is dealing with a left index finger injury that he is unable to pitch through. Without further information, it seems like Rodriguez is going to have to get to a point where he can deal with the pain or feel more comfortable pitching. This just means he could end up missing more than his two projected starts.

Tigers place Eduardo Rodriguez on 10-day IL with injury to left index finger. RHP Braden Bristo called up from Toledo for bullpen depth. Tigers still working out how to fill rotation spot. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) May 30, 2023

Eduardo Rodriguez injury update

This injury comes at a bad time for Rodriguez, who is experiencing a career year. He has pitched in 11 games this season and has tallied a 4-4 record with a 2.13 ERA. Rodriguez has punched out 67 batters through 67.2 innings. In his most recent outing, he pitched six innings against the Chicago White Sox. He allowed just one earned run on five hits and struck out six while walking two. He didn’t end up factoring into the decision.