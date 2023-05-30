WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Tuesday, May 30

The WNBA season continues with four matchups around the country on Tuesday evening. The Chicago Sky have taken off with a much stronger start than expected after losing star Candace Parker, and sit atop the Eastern Conference standings alongside the Sun. Both teams play tonight against opponents who sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
The Seattle Storm have yet to win a game this season, and it doesn’t look like tonight will be the night they break that streak as they face a New York Liberty team slated to win it all this season. The Dallas Wings recently fell to the Sky in their first loss of the season, and they take on the Minnesota Lynx, who have yet to notch a tally in the win column.
Here is the full schedule for tonight’s WNBA games.
WNBA schedule: Tuesday, May 30
Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Bally Sports Southeast
Live stream: FuboTV
Point spread: Dream -3.5
Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC Sports Boston
Live stream: FuboTV
Point spread: Sun -12.5
Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings
Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN3
Live stream: WatchESPN
Point spread: Wings -5.5
New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm
Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN
Point spread: Liberty -14.5