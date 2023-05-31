Nuggets injury report for 2023 NBA Finals

After expeditiously sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers to win the Western Conference, the top-seeded Denver Nuggets have officially reached their first-ever NBA Finals. Looking to bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy to the Mile High, Denver will now prepare for a clash against the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat.

The Nuggets have been the best team in the West all season long. On the other side, Miami is only the second No. 8 seed in NBA history to make the Finals.

Let’s take a look at the Nuggets injury report and how it may impact the 2023 NBA Finals.

Nuggets injury report

Injury news for the Nuggets right now is as good as you could ever ask for at this point in the year. After three playoff series, there seem to be no outstanding injuries for the Western Conference champs.

Notably, Jamal Murray (leg) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) have missed considerable time in recent years. Both players seem physically primed for this matchup with the Heat.

Before the Finals begin on Thursday, Denver is a -400 favorite to win the 2023 NBA championship at DraftKings Sportsbook. For Game 1 versus Miami, the Nuggets are favored by 8.5 points at home.