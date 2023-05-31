Best series props for Nuggets vs. Heat in 2023 NBA Finals

The No. 1 Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers to advance to their first ever NBA Finals. On the other side, the No. 8 Miami Heat are fresh-off eliminating the Boston Celtics, earning their seventh trip to the Finals since 2006—more than any other team over that span.

Prior to Thursday’s Game 1 in Denver, let us peruse the markets at DraftKings Sportsbook to find the most lucrative series props for the 2023 NBA Finals.

Nuggets vs. Heat series props

2023 Finals MVP: Jamal Murray (+1400)

Murray is currently 14/1 to win the next Finals MVP award, whereas his imposing teammate Nikola Jokic is heavily juiced (-360) in the same market. If you caught my 2023 Finals prediction piece, you know that I am confident in Denver’s chances to win its first NBA title. If the award somehow does not go to Jokic, then Murray will likely be the next one up. At 14/1, a small play on Murray to win Finals MVP would pay out exponentially.

Series Exact Result: Nuggets 4-2 (+400)

Bringing back 4/1 money, “Nuggets in 6” is a very enticing prop. Thus far in these playoffs, only the Suns have been able to hand Denver more than one loss in a series. Also, the Nuggets have not lost at all since May 7. I think Miami has better coaching than anyone else Denver has seen this postseason. I believe the Heat will win at least one game and perhaps even two. With a +400 payback, I like a chance on the Nuggets to win the 2023 Finals 4-2. For reference, “Nuggets 4-1 +265” and “Nuggets 4-3 +310” have shorter odds in this market.

Highest Scoring Single-Game Performance: Nikola Jokic (+135)

Here’s something a little more straightforward: At +135, I think Jokic will record the highest single-game point total in the 2023 Finals. Candidly, I’m all for any Jokic vs. the Field prop at plus-money, but his Finals MVP price is too steep for my liking. Jokic is currently leading scoring in the postseason, having averaged 29.9 ppg through 15 postseason contests in 2023. Over his previous three series, Jokic’s high-point nights have seen him score 43 (Game 4 vs. MIN), 53 (Game 4 vs. PHX) and 34 (Game 1 vs. LAL).