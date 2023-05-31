How to get tickets for the 2023 Memorial Tournament?

The 2023 Memorial Tournament takes place in Dublin this week — no, not the one on the Emerald Isle, if you were hoping for an overseas trip. The PGA TOUR heads to Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio for its next elevated event. The field will include the top golfers in the world, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy as they compete for an increased prize against a competitive field.

Want to watch it all happen live? Here’s how to buy tickets to the event.

PGA TOUR: How to buy tickets for 2023 Memorial Tournament

Online sales have closed for the tournament, so you’ll need to drive to the course itself to buy tickets. Practice round tickets ($50) will be available for purchase at at the 6th Tee entrance off State Route 745, and the following entrance gates: Hole Nos. 10, 13, 15 and the Main Entrance Gate off Memorial Drive. Weekly passes ($240) will be sold at the Main Entrance Gate, 6th Tee entrance, the Golf Shop in the Bridge Park district, and at Memorial Patron Will Call located at 6085 Memorial Drive, per the Memorial Tournament’s website.

If you want to look online, check out some of the ticket resale websites available. VividSeats, SeetGeek, and StubHub all have practice and event tickets for sale, and some are available at a discount from face value.