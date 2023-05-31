Who won last year’s Memorial Tournament?

The 2023 Memorial Tournament will be held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin Ohio from Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, June 4. Created by Jack Nicklaus, this event has been a staple of late-May/early-June since its inception in 1974.

In last year’s rendition, Billy Horschel was the Memorial Tournament’s winner, boasting a score of 13-under. Horschel played well throughout the weekend, eventually coasting to victory after no competitive threat materialized. Behind Horschel was runner-up Aaron Wise, who trailed by four strokes when all said-and-done. In 2022, the winner’s purse was 2,160,000 USD.

Horschel — now 35-years-old — is a native Floridian, having attended the University of Florida in Gainesville. He turned professional in 2009 and has nine wins under his belt. Horschel’s highest career Official World Golf Ranking is No. 11—a spot he has held rigidly since last June.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler (+600) is the favorite to win the 2023 Memorial Tournament. Behind Scheffler, Jon Rahm (+750), Patrick Cantlay (10/1) and Rory McIlroy (12/1) have the next shortest odds to be crowned champion. Worth mentioning: Rahm (2020) and Cantlay (2019, 2021) have combined to win three of the past four Memorial Tournaments. Additionally, Horschel is priced at 100/1 be the first repeat winner since Tiger Woods completed that feat in 2001.