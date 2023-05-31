Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Memorial Tournament

The 2023 Memorial Tournament will be held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio from Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, June 4. Created by Jack Nicklaus, this event has been a staple of the early summer since its inception in 1974.

Notably, five-time winner Tiger Woods will not be competing at Muirfield Village this year. However, 2022’s winner — Billy Horschel — will look to be the event’s first back-to-back champion since Woods accomplished that at the turn of the millennium (winning three-straight from 1999-2001).

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler (+600) is the favorite to win the 2023 Memorial Tournament. Behind Scheffler, Jon Rahm (+750), Patrick Cantlay (10/1) and Rory McIlroy (12/1) have the next shortest odds to be crowned champion. Additionally, Horschel is priced at 100/1 to repeat.

At a glance, the weather this weekend in Dublin, Ohio appears to be warm and sunny. On Friday (the warmest day of the week), prepare for temperatures to cross over 90° F degrees.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Memorial Tournament starting Thursday, June 1 and ending Sunday, June 4.

Thursday, June 1

Hi 86°, Low 59°: nine-percent cloud cover, eight-percent chance of precipitation, ENE 7 mph wind.

Friday, June 2

Hi 90°, Low 63°: Clear skies, 12-percent chance of precipitation, NNE 8 mph wind.

Saturday, June 3

Hi 86°, Low 62°: 21-percent cloud cover, 17-percent chance of precipitation, NE 9 mph wind.

Sunday, June 4

Hi 84°, Low 59°: four-percent cloud cover, eight-percent chance of precipitation, N 5 mph wind.