Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Memorial Tournament

We take a look at the weather forecast for the 2023 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Ohio this weekend.

By Gabriel Santiago
GOLF: JUN 05 PGA - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
DUBLIN, OH - JUNE 05: Cameron Smith sinks his last putt on the 18th green during the Final Round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on June 5, 2022 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Photo by Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 Memorial Tournament will be held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio from Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, June 4. Created by Jack Nicklaus, this event has been a staple of the early summer since its inception in 1974.

Notably, five-time winner Tiger Woods will not be competing at Muirfield Village this year. However, 2022’s winner — Billy Horschel — will look to be the event’s first back-to-back champion since Woods accomplished that at the turn of the millennium (winning three-straight from 1999-2001).

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler (+600) is the favorite to win the 2023 Memorial Tournament. Behind Scheffler, Jon Rahm (+750), Patrick Cantlay (10/1) and Rory McIlroy (12/1) have the next shortest odds to be crowned champion. Additionally, Horschel is priced at 100/1 to repeat.

At a glance, the weather this weekend in Dublin, Ohio appears to be warm and sunny. On Friday (the warmest day of the week), prepare for temperatures to cross over 90° F degrees.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Memorial Tournament starting Thursday, June 1 and ending Sunday, June 4.

Thursday, June 1

Hi 86°, Low 59°: nine-percent cloud cover, eight-percent chance of precipitation, ENE 7 mph wind.

Friday, June 2

Hi 90°, Low 63°: Clear skies, 12-percent chance of precipitation, NNE 8 mph wind.

Saturday, June 3

Hi 86°, Low 62°: 21-percent cloud cover, 17-percent chance of precipitation, NE 9 mph wind.

Sunday, June 4

Hi 84°, Low 59°: four-percent cloud cover, eight-percent chance of precipitation, N 5 mph wind.

