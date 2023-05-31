Outright winner picks for the 2023 Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament tees off this week from Muirfield Village Golf Course, a Jack Nicklaus design in Dublin, Ohio. This is a PGA TOUR elevated event, which means that the field will be highly competitive and the purse will be much larger than usual. Take a look at our top picks to win it all.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patrick Cantlay +1000

Cantlay follows just two golfers in odds to win — World No. 1 and 2, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm. Here are his finishes at the Memorial Tournament since 2018: 4th, 1st, T32, 1st, T3. He’s at the very least a top-five finish bet, but he could go for his third win here.

Cantlay has had a fantastic year so far — a T14 finish at the Masters and top 10 at the PGA Championship, and five other top-10 finishes in various non-major tournaments. He leads the field in Good Drives Gained, he has been excellent at putting on bentgrass, and he leads the field in strokes gained on Nicklaus-designed courses over the past 24 rounds. It all feels spelled out perfectly here for another win at Muirfield.

Justin Thomas +3000

It just hasn’t been Justin Thomas’ year so far, but things could turn around here. Thomas was cut from the Masters and finished T65 at the PGA Championship, but he’s found success on this course before and has plenty of potential here. While he skipped last year’s Memorial Tournament, Thomas has three top-20 finishes at the Memorial Tournament over the last five years, including two top-10 finishes.

Despite his recent struggles, he ranks 15th in the field in total strokes gained over the last six months. He ranks 11th in SG: Tee to Green and 5th in SG: Around the Green. If Thomas can return to this course — where he also finished as a runner-up at the 2020 Workday Charity Open — and find that same competitor in himself that dominated several times over the last several years, I like this as a comeback story for him.

Sahith Theegala +5500

Theegala has yet to win his first PGA TOUR event, but he’s been keeping pace with the big kids on the courses this season. Though his T40 at the PGA Championship wasn’t much to write home about, he had a top-10 finish at both the Masters and the RBC Heritage as he faced off against some of the best in the game. He finished with a T5 at Muirfield in last year’s Memorial Tournament, and that first win seems to be right on the horizon for the 25-year-old.

He ranks 20th in the field in Strokes Gained: Total, though he doesn’t crack the Top 20 in any particular category over the past six months. His top-five finishes at the Memorial Tournament last year and at Harbour Town, another Nicklaus-designed course, earlier this year make him an exciting longshot pick for this week in Ohio. He has a Thursday afternoon-Friday morning tee time lineup over the first two days of the tournament, which should work to his advantage.