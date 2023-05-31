Sevilla vs. AS Roma: Odds, picks, predictions, how to watch Europa League final

Sevilla FC and AS Roma will square off in the 2023 UEFA Europa League final, set to get underway today at 3 p.m. ET. The final will take place at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, as Sevilla will be in search of their seventh UEL title while Roma will hope to secure their first-ever Europa League championship.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sevilla v. AS Roma

Date: Wednesday, May 31

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Sevilla: +185

Draw: +190

AS Roma: +190

Moneyline pick: Sevilla +185

Sevilla are no strangers to the Europa League final and have an impressive track record, appearing in six finals and winning each one of them. The Spanish side’s last UEL championship came in 2020 when they defeated Inter Milan with a 3-2 final score. They’ll look to make it 7-0 in this competition when they face off against Italian side AS Roma this afternoon.

Roma will be looking for their first-ever UEL title, having only made it to the final once when they lost to Inter Milan in 1991, when it was still branded as the UEFA Cup. They snuck past Bayer Leverkusen in this season’s semifinal round after finishing the first leg at home with a 1-0 win. Despite being outshot 23-1 by Leverkusen in the second leg, they were able to hold on for a scoreless draw to advance to their second-ever UEL final.

These sides have met just four times, with their last meeting finishing in a 0-0 draw in July of 2021 during a friendly. They last met in Europa League play in 2020 as Sevilla cruised to a 2-0 win in the round of 16 on the way to a championship that year.

Roma have shown plenty of improvement under manager Jose Mourinho, who has never lost a European final and will look to keep that streak alive. Sevilla have been playing extremely well in the competition this season despite sitting in 11th place in La Liga. I’d expect it to be a tight matchup between the two, but I see Sevilla getting the edge and winning in regular time.