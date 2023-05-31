How to watch Europa League final on TV and via live stream

The UEFA Europa League final is set to get underway Wednesday as Sevilla FC and AS Roma face off for the title. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Puskas Arena in Budapest. You can catch all the action on the CBS Sports Network or via livestream on Paramount+.

Sevilla are coming off a 3-2 aggregate win over Juventus in their semifinal clash, with a 2-1 win in the second leg thanks to a goal from Erik Lamela in extra time. Sevilla will be looking for their seventh Europa League title, with their last one coming in 2020 with a 3-2 victory over Inter Milan.

Roma’s semifinal matchup saw them finish with a 1-0 aggregate win over Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. Roma scored the lone goal in the first leg at home as Edoardo Bove found the back of the net in the 63rd minute. Despite being outshot by Leverkusen 23-1 in the second leg, Roma was able to hold them to a scoreless draw to advance to the final. Roma will be in search of their first-ever UEL title.

Here’s how you can catch all the action from the Europa League final.

Sevilla vs. AS Roma

Date: Wednesday, May 31

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV