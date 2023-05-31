When did Sevilla last win Europa League? How many UEL titles has club won?

Sevilla FC will face off against Italian side AS Roma in the 2023 UEFA Europa League final this afternoon as they look to cap off a fairly impressive run through this year’s knockout stages. After finishing third in Group G in Champions League, they fell to the Europa League and took down PSV Eindhoven, Fenerbahçe, Manchester United, and Juventus on their way to this year’s final.

Sevilla have won the most UEL titles in history with six championships under their belt. Their wins came in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2020 as they have double the number of titles than any other club. Even more impressive for the Spanish side is that they’ve only made it to six finals in their history and have never lost.

Their last appearance in the final came in 2020 when their path started out with a first-place finish in Group A as they moved on to the knockout rounds. Despite taking place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they went on to knock off CFR Cluj, AS Roma, Wolverhampton, and Manchester United on their way to the final. They met up with Inter Milan in the final match where they finished with a 3-2 victory to lift their sixth UEL trophy. Unfortunately for Milan, the match winner came courtesy of a Romelu Lukaku own goal.

The final is set to kick off from Puskas Arena in Budapest at 3 p.m. ET with a broadcast on CBS Sports Network and a livestream available on Paramount+.