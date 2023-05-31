When did AS Roma last win Europa League? How many UEL titles has club won?

AS Roma will face off against Spanish side Sevilla FC in the 2023 UEFA Europa League final this afternoon. After finishing in second place in Group C, they went on to take down Red Bull Salzburg, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, and Bayer Leverkusen on the road to their second-ever UEL final appearance.

Roma has only made it to a Europa League final once, which came back in 1991 when it was still branded the UEFA Cup. They made their way past Benfica, Valencia, Bordeaux, Anderlecht, and Brøndby in the knockout stages before meeting up with Serie A foes Inter Milan in the final.

It was a two-legged affair with Inter taking a 2-0 victory in the first leg at home, thanks to second half goals from Lothar Matthäus and Nicola Berti. Roma won the second leg 1-0 with the lone goal coming from Ruggiero Rizzitelli, but they were unable to find another goal as they lost the final on a 2-1 aggregate.

32 years later, Roma are led by legendary manager Jose Mourinho, whose track record has seen him go 5-0 in European finals throughout the years. Mourinho will look to keep that streak alive and deliver the first-ever European title to AS Roma with a win over Sevilla.

The final is set to kick off from Puskas Arena in Budapest at 3 p.m. ET with a broadcast on CBS Sports Network and a livestream available on Paramount+.