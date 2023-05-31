Who will lead the 2023 NBA Finals in scoring?

The 2023 NBA Finals will start on Thursday, June 1, as the Miami Heat will take on the Denver Nuggets. The Heat got out to a 3-0 lead against the Boston Celtics, but needed a Game 7 win to clinch a spot in the finals. The Nuggets advanced with a sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers. With two solid offenses set to face off, who will lead the 2023 NBA Finals in total scoring?

2023 NBA Finals scoring leader odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nikola Jokic: +115

Jimmy Butler: +160

Jamal Murray: +250

Bam Adebayo: +2500

Michael Porter Jr.: +3000

Caleb Martin: +3500

Gabe Vincent: +6000

Max Strus: +7000

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: +10000

Aaron Gordon: +10000

Best bet: Nikola Jokic (+115)

Jokic scored 111 points in the Western Conference Finals, while Murray tallied 130. Butler finished with 173 points for the Heat but over seven games compared to four for the Nugetts’ players. Despite the performance for Murray in the WCF, Jokic is the best bet here. The longer this series goes, the more that it favors him. Denver is going to continue to play through him and whether it is second-chance points or structured plays to get open, Jokic has the best chance to lead the NBA Finals in scoring.