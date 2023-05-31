Nikola Jokic odds to win 2023 NBA Finals MVP, playoff statistics, path to award

The 2023 NBA Finals matchup is officially set with the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat facing off in Game 1 on Thursday, June 1. This year’s head-to-head features history on both sides, as the Nuggets make their first appearance in the Finals while the Heat become just the second No. 8 seed to come out of their conference.

We’re going to break down the prominent players in this series on both teams and look at how they’ll impact the matchup. Here’s a look at Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.

Nikola Jokic 2023 NBA playoffs overview

Postseason stats: 29.9 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 10.3 APG, 53.8 FG%, 47.4 3P%

Jokic led all Nuggets players in scoring while ranking fourth among all playoff participants in points per game, second in rebounds per game, and first in assists per game. The two-time MVP stands among rare company as just one of four players to have averaged a triple-double during a postseason run. Jokic (15 games) is joined by Russell Westbrook (5 games - 2017, 2021), Jason Kidd (12 games - 2007), and Oscar Robertson (4 games - 1962) in accomplishing the feat.

Odds entering NBA Finals (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Finals MVP: -360

Scoring leader: +115

Rebounding leader: -20000

Assists leader: -20000

3PM leader: +8000

How Nikola Jokic can win Finals MVP

If Jokic averages a triple-double in the NBA Finals he would surely be a lock for the Finals MVP award, as the Nuggets big man would join LeBron James as the only two players in history to have averaged a triple-double in the Finals. James achieved the feat during the 2017 Finals against the Golden State Warriors (33.6 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 10.0 APG) as the Cleveland Cavaliers fell 4-1.

If Denver were to beat the Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals, coupled with a triple-double average from Jokic, it would be hard to imagine the award going to anyone else on the Nuggets' side. Barring a ridiculous scoring average from the likes of Jamal Murray, Jokic likely wins the honor if the Nuggets win the series.