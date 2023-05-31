Who will lead the 2023 NBA Finals in rebounding?

The 2023 NBA Finals are set to get underway on Thursday, June 1. The Miami Heat survived against the Boston Celtics and will take on the Denver Nuggets, who swept the Los Angeles Lakers. With so much hype around this final series of the 2023 NBA playoffs, let’s take a look at who has the best odds to finish the NBA Finals with the most cumulative rebounds.

2023 NBA Finals rebounding leader odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nikola Jokic: -20000

Bam Adebayo: +700

Jimmy Butler: +4000

Michael Porter Jr.: +5000

Aaron Gordon: +8000

Jamal Murray: +10000

Best bet: Nikola Jokic (-20000)

It isn’t really a surprise to see Jokic as the favorite here. He heads into the series as the player with the best odds to lead the NBA Finals in both rebounds, points (+115) and assists (-20000). Jokic finished the regular season averaging the third-most rebounds behind only Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis. This stat line is for the most rebounds in the series and not just the average.

In the four games of the Western Conference Finals, Jokic had 58 rebounds. In that same span, Porter Jr., who has the fourth-best odds, had 37 boards. Over the course of seven games against Boston, Adebayo had 64 rebounds, while Butler had 53 rebounds. It’s clear why Jokic is the favorite, and it feels like Miami lacks the manpower to slow him down.