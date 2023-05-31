Who will lead the 2023 NBA Finals in made three-pointers?

The 2023 NBA Finals is set to tip Thursday in Denver with the Nuggets hosting the Miami Heat in Game 1. One of the key battles to watch in this series will be the three-point shooting. The Nuggets have been efficient from behind the arc all season, while the Heat have managed to become a hot team from deep in the playoffs. Miami has been able to limit its opponents from three-point range, so the Heat may have the edge in this particular prop market.

Here’s a look at the odds for most made threes during the Finals courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NBA Finals three-pointers leader odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jamal Murray: -175

Michael Porter Jr.: +380

Max Strus: +700

Caleb Martin: +900

Gabe Vincent: +1400

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: +1800

Kyle Lowry: +7500

Nikola Jokic: +8000

Jimmy Butler: +8000

It makes sense to have Murray and Porter Jr. at the top of this market, largely because they get high-quality looks from deep off passes from Nikola Jokic. Both players were excellent from deep in the previous series. Murray had 15 triples, while Porter Jr. was next up with 14. Martin was able to can 22 triples in seven games against the Celtics and Strus was great with 16 triples but both Murray and Porter Jr. would’ve beat them shooting the same percentage they did in four games over a seven-game series.

Best bet: Michael Porter Jr. (+380)

Porter Jr. had four less attempts that Murray in the previous series, but only made one less three-pointer than Murray. The Heat are much more likely to key in on Denver’s point guard instead of a forward who picks and chooses his spots, which gives Porter Jr. a little bit of an edge. There’s also the payout, which is much better than Murray’s -175 number. Take Porter Jr. as the superior value play here.