Aaron Gordon odds to win 2023 NBA Finals MVP, playoff statistics, path to award

The 2023 NBA Finals matchup is officially set with the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat facing off in Game 1 on Thursday, June 1. The Nuggets are the top seed in the West and enter this Finals series with homecourt advantage, while the Heat are looking to cap off their improbable run as the No. 8 seed with a title.

We’re going to break down the prominent players in this series on both teams and look at how they’ll impact the matchup. Here’s a look at Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon.

Aaron Gordon 2023 NBA playoffs overview

Postseason stats: 13.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.7 BPG, 49.0 FG%, 35.1 3P%

Gordon has been the Nuggets’ fourth-highest scorer throughout this postseason, behind only Nikola Jokic (29.9 PPG), Jamal Murray (27.7 PPG), and Michael Porter Jr. (14.6 PPG). The former No. 4 overall pick has quietly been one of the more tenacious players on the glass in this year’s playoffs, grabbing the second-most offensive rebounds per game (2.7) for the Nuggets, behind only Jokic, while logging the fifth-most offensive boards (40) among all players in the postseason.

Odds entering NBA Finals (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Finals MVP: +15000

Scoring leader: +10000

Rebounding leader: +8000

Assists leader: N/A

3PM leader: N/A

How Aaron Gordon can win Finals MVP

Chances are that Gordon will not outscore or out-rebound the likes of Murray and Jokic in order to draw immediate consideration for the Finals MVP award. However, in the 2014 NBA Finals, it was Kawhi Leonard that won the hardware with a stat line of 17.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.0 APG, and 1.2 BPG. While two completely different players, it was clear that Leonard’s all-around contributions, as well as the defense he played against LeBron James, played a pivotal role in winning the award.

Gordon would need to at least average double-digits scoring while adding a sizable contribution elsewhere in the stat sheet, be it on the offensive glass or in the number of blocks per game. Making a significant impact in defending Jimmy Butler would go a long way as well in drawing consideration.