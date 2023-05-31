Kyle Lowry odds to win 2023 NBA Finals MVP, playoff statistics, path to award

The 2023 NBA Finals is finally set. The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will meet in the Finals for a matchup few saw coming. The Denver Nuggets are playing in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, while the Miami Heat are the first team from the play-in tournament to make it to the NBA Finals. Game 1 will tip off on June 1 from Ball Arena in Denver.

We’re going to break down the prominent players in this series on both teams and look at how they’ll impact the matchup. Here’s a look at Heat guard Kyle Lowry.

Kyle Lowry 2023 NBA playoffs overview

Postseason stats: 8.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.3 apg, 42.0 FG%, 35.0 3p%

At this point in his career, Lowry is a role player who does all the dirty work in order to make sure that his team wins. He takes charges, dives on the floor for loose balls, and will even crash the boards with the trees for a rebound. His numbers show that, but he can always be good to knock down a triple and get hot for a quarter or half. His impact can be felt when he is on his game as a championship veteran.

Odds entering NBA Finals (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Finals MVP: +30000

Scoring leader: N/A

Rebounding leader: N/A

Assists leader: +10000

3PM leader: +7500

How Kyle Lowry can win Finals MVP

For Lowry to win Finals MVP, he would need to turn back the clock to his All-Star days in Toronto. With him not being a primary scoring option, he would have to get insanely hot and give head coach Erik Spoelstra no choice but to keep giving him touches. Lowry would have to average nearly 20 points per game and be an absolute pest defensively. When looking at Lowry at his current arc, there aren’t any comparisons to him when it comes to past Finals MVPs. This would truly be remarkable feat for someone like Lowry to win at this stage of his career.