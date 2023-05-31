Tyler Herro odds to win 2023 NBA Finals MVP, playoff statistics, path to award

The 2023 NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 1 when the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets host the No. 8 seed Miami Heat. The Nuggets are making the Finals for the first time in franchise history, while the Heat are the first play-in team and second No. 8 seed to make the Finals.

We’re going to break down the prominent players in this series on both teams and look at how they’ll impact the matchup. Here’s a look at Heat guard Tyler Herro.

Tyler Herro 2023 NBA playoffs overview

Postseason stats: 12 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in Game 1 vs. Bucks

Herro played in a just one playoff game before suffered a broken hand which has sidelined him indefinitely. The guard is targeting a return in the Finals, with Game 3 reportedly being the most likely spot for him to return. Herro’s absence has allowed players like Max Strus and Caleb Martin to take on bigger roles, but Miami would like to have him back for this series. Herro averaged 20.1 points per game during the regular season.

Odds entering NBA Finals (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Finals MVP: +10000

Scoring leader: N/A

Rebounding leader: N/A

Assists leader: N/A

3PM leader: N/A

How Tyler Herro can win Finals MVP

If you needed to know how talented Herro is, the odds table is telling. He’s not included in any statistical category individually, but is placed ahead of seven players in the Finals MVP ladder. His ability to make shots, create for himself and others and take over games gives him some potency, even if he’s going to miss at least the first two games of the series.

The path for Herro to win Finals MVP is relatively simple if he returns to 100% form. He would have to be the best player on the floor for the remainder of the series and lead the Heat to a win. It’s unlikely given he’s not even confirmed to return in Game 3, but he has the capability to make it happen.