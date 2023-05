Another Draftkings Shop sale is upon us — just in time for Father’s Day!

From Thursday, June 1 at 12:01 a.m. ET to Thursday, Jun 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET, customers who spend $75 in the DraftKings Shop can get a free sleeve of golf balls. Use promo code GOLFGWP to take advatange of this offer! This offer is available to U.S. and Canada only, and while supplies last.

Terms and Conditions: © 2012 - 2023 DraftKings All Rights Reserved. See https://www.shopdraftkings.com/ for details.