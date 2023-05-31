Picks, predictions for Angels vs. White Sox on Wednesday, May 31

The Los Angeles Angels (29-27) and Chicago White Sox (23-24) will play for the series victory on Wednesday, May 31 after Chicago evened this three-game set with a 7-3 win on Tuesday night. First pitch of the rubber match is set for 2:10 p.m. ET from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. Reliever-turned starter Jaime Barria (1-2, 1.55 ERA) gets the ball for L.A., while Lance Lynn (4-5, 5.83) looks to keep his momentum going for the South Siders.

The White Sox are -130 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Angels +110 underdogs with the over/under set at nine.

Angels-White Sox picks: Wednesday, May 31

Injury report

Angels

Out: RP Matt Moore (oblique), 3B Anthony Rendon (groin), SP Jose Suarez (shoulder), RP Jose Quijada (elbow), RP Austin Warren (elbow), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), C Max Stassi (hip), RP Jose Marte (elbow), RP Davis Daniel (shoulder), RP Chris Rodriguez (shoulder)

White Sox

Out: RP Jimmy Lambert (ankle), SP Mike Clevinger (wrist), SS Elvis Andrus (oblique), OF Billy Hamilton (hamstring), RP Matt Foster (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Jaime Barria vs. Lance Lynn

Barria will make his 13th appearance of the season and second start. He last threw on Saturday when he allowed four unearned runs in one inning on one hit and two walks in a loss to the Miami Marlins.

Lynn has an ugly ERA through 11 starts in 2023, but he’s been able to keep the runs down as of late. He allowed at least four runs in six of seven starts until allowing two or fewer in each of his last three outings.

Over/Under pick

Los Angeles should be able to do a number on Lynn, who’s off to a very bad start to this season. It’ll be interesting to see how long Barria will go today, but he struggled in his last time out despite his strong season-long numbers to this point. Let’s go with the offenses to have a strong day.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

While the numbers have been better as of late, Lynn is still putting a high number of runners on base and was fortunate to allow just one earned run in his last start after walking five batters. The Angels are top 10 in on-base percentage (.327) and slugging percentage (.422).

Pick: Angels