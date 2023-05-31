Picks, predictions for Guardians vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, May 31

The Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22) will go for the home sweep of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, May 31 after a 9-3 win on Tuesday night. Wednesday’s game will get started at 4:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. D.C. will send veteran Patrick Corbin (4-5, 4.88 ERA) to the mound, while L.A. hopes Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.27) can get his season back on track.

The Dodgers are heavy -230 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Nationals +195 underdogs with the over/under set at 9.5.

Guardians-Dodgers picks: Wednesday, May 31

Injury report

Nationals

Out: OF Victor Robles (back), RP Victor Arano (shoulder), SP Cade Cavalli (elbow), C Israel Pineda (hand), RP Tanner Rainey (elbow), SP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder)

Dodgers

Out: RP Tyler Cyr (shoulder), SP Julio Urias (hamstring), SP Dustin May (elbow), SP Michael Grove (groin), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), 2B Gavin Lux (knee), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), RP Blake Treinen (shoulder), SP Walker Buehler (elbow), RP JP Feyereisen (shoulder), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Patrick Corbin vs. Noah Syndergaard

Corbin will make his 12th start for the Nationals this season after a tough outing in his most recent appearance. He allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks over 6.1 innings of work in a victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Syndergaard also surrendered six runs in last week’s start. He gave up eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts over six innings in the loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Syndergaard has allowed more than five runs three times already in 2023.

Over/Under pick

It’s difficult to know what to expect from either starting pitcher with some good performances and some blowup starts through the first couple months. The Dodgers are scoring 5.6 runs per game this season and should put a big dent into this total, pushing it over double digits.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

You’re not getting much of a payout in this spot, but it’s hard to see Los Angeles losing this matchup. Both starters have been fairly inconsistent to this point of the season, but the Dodgers have the far better offense. Los Angeles is ranked third in slugging percentage (.457) with Washington 26th in that category (.383).

Pick: Dodgers